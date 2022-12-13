ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI
Akron man arrested on murder charge

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Walkerton police arrested an Akron man Saturday on charges he murdered a minor. They arrested 32-year-old Darren Scott Corbett, formerly of Walkerton. He was arrested in Walkerton. Along with murder, he’s charged with aggravated battery resulting in death of a child and neglect of a dependent...
WALKERTON, IN
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Two Dead after Suspected Overdose

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following an suspected overdose in North Liberty. St. Joseph County Police responded just before 3 am for a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joe County, almost to Lakeville and Marshall County.
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Starke County Sheriff’s Office

12/05/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of U.S. 30 and 1200 E. in Grovertown. 12/05/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 300 E. State Road 10 in Knox. 12/05/22 A Knox resident told police that all of the tires on...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
One person injured in Cass County crash

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend

A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on County Road 31 just north of County Road 46 just before 5:30 a.m. when it left the road and drove down an embankment. The Jeep then hit a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Five arrested after Plymouth home drug bust

Five people were cuffed and taken to jail after a drug bust at a home in Plymouth. Deputies and K9’s “Diesel” and “Bear” searched a home in the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Plymouth and found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana inside. Tanya Mullins, 43,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Chanukah in Michiana

MICHIANA, MI
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

BENTON HARBOR, MI
Berrien County man charged in death of 8-year-old son appears in court

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County man who is charged in the death of his 8-year-old son who had autism was back in court on Friday. 41-year-old Brian Morrow pleaded not guilty in the death of Jaxson Morrow back in August while his wife, 35-year-old Mia Morrow, pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against her husband.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

