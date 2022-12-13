ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police continue search for missing Portage mother of 8

PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing five days ago on Sunday. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last heard from around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. She left home around 9 p.m. and called her kids around 10:20 p.m., telling them she would be home shortly, but never arrived, according to a missing poster shared by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Two injured in crash with Rapid bus in Ottawa County

TALLMADGE TWP., MI — Two Walker residents were hospitalized following a crash with a Rapid Transit bus Friday night. The crash took place on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Initially, police were informed two occupants were trapped in a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

