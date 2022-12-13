Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galesburg-Augusta schools close Monday, Dec. 19, because of illnesses
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools are closed Monday, Dec. 19, because a high number of staff are sick. The school district, with 949 students enrolled during the 2021-2022 school year, also closed on Friday because of the number of staff and students who were ill. Custodial staff...
Kalamazoo schools superintendent paid $225,000 as part of severance package
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri received $225,000 in a severance package as part of her agreement to resign. Raichoudhuri resigned from the district on Monday, Dec. 12 during a special Kalamazoo Public Schools board meeting. She had served in the position since June 2020. The...
Departed Kalamazoo schools superintendent’s last evaluation had her rated highly effective
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri on Monday stunned the community, and people are asking what prompted it but there continues to be more questions than answers. There were no apparent performance issues in Raichoudhuri’s most recent evaluation by the Kalamazoo Board of...
Jenison schools investigating students making racist taunts during basketball game
JENISON, MI – Jenison Public Schools plans to hold accountable the students who allegedly made racist monkey noises during a basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools. In an email to parents, Jenison Superintendent Brandon Graham said students displayed “racist behavior” during the boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games on Friday Dec. 16.
What’s that being constructed near Portage? It’s getting dollars from county housing millage
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI -- Excitement is in the air in an agricultural community adjacent to the city of Portage. The development currently being constructed is part of the effort to help solve the county’s housing woes, a township official said. A developer has started work on a new 344-unit...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
‘Generations of new housing:’ Leaders have big hopes for $17.5M Kent County housing fund
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Kent County is using $17.5 million to start an affordable housing fund that officials say will triple in size, and possibly grow further, by tapping into matching funds offered at a community-focused financial institution. One county commissioner, Stephen Wooden, said the investment creates a “tool”...
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Teen hospitalized after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Police continue search for missing Portage mother of 8
PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing five days ago on Sunday. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last heard from around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. She left home around 9 p.m. and called her kids around 10:20 p.m., telling them she would be home shortly, but never arrived, according to a missing poster shared by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman hospitalized after head-on collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles in snowy conditions, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police initially responded to a 12:30 p.m. report of a crash Saturday, Dec. 17, on Redfield Street in Cass County’s Milton Township. Police said...
Two injured in crash with Rapid bus in Ottawa County
TALLMADGE TWP., MI — Two Walker residents were hospitalized following a crash with a Rapid Transit bus Friday night. The crash took place on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Initially, police were informed two occupants were trapped in a...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0