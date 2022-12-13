PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing five days ago on Sunday. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last heard from around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. She left home around 9 p.m. and called her kids around 10:20 p.m., telling them she would be home shortly, but never arrived, according to a missing poster shared by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO