thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp’s Preserved Land Likely to Expand
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended to the Michigan Legislature on Dec. 14 that Washtenaw County receive $541,800 to purchase the Saline Reserve. The 44.8 acres of natural land off Macon Rd in Saline Twp includes 3,700 feet of frontage on the Saline River. This preserve will be added to the existing parks and preserves along the Saline River and connected to the Leslee Niethammer Preserve via a bridge across the river. Natural features include amphibian habitat, forest, rolling slopes, dogwood shrubs, marsh, and grassland.
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan as the Blueprint for Regional Field Hockey Growth
Since it's inception, Great Lakes Regional Field Hockey has moved forward with one mission in mind, to serve and support field hockey in the Great Lakes region by providing the foundation for a network of thriving field hockey communities, across all ages and skill levels. In just over 3 years,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Debate are state champions
A strong group effort and good preparation helped the Dexter Debate team find big success. The team, which consists of students from Mill Creek Middle School and Dexter High School, had an amazing season that ended up with them recently winning all three divisions of the Michigan Interscholastic Forensic Association's Debate State Championship.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Swim and Dive Opens with Busy Week
The Dexter swim and dive team opened its season with three meets in five days last week. The Dreadnaughts opened the season by sweeping a home tri-meet by beating Milan 123-59 and Chelsea 125.5-57.5. Jude Smith, Chance McArtor, Matthew Resende, and Eric Smaby teamed to open the meet with a...
thesuntimesnews.com
On the field and in the classroom, Saline's Kaleigh McClelland is excited about Concordia University
Saline High School senior Kaleigh McClelland is looking forward to competing and learning as a Concordia University Cardinal. McClelland recently signed with Concordia, which she said is a place that has a great softball program and a college that’s really important to her. The Sun Times News (STN) reached...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Blanks Bedford in Mercy
The Saline hockey team remained undefeated in the SEC with an 8-0 mercy of Bedford in Toledo last week. The Hornets made quick work of the Mules with three goals in the first period and five in the second to end the game after two periods. Seven different Hornets found...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Downs Lincoln for First Win
Stellar free throw shooting and a big fourth quarter helped the Dexter basketball team hold off Ypsilanti Lincoln 57-52 Friday night for the Dreadnaughts first win of the season. Dexter hit 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter after leading the Splitters by just one after three and...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lady Bulldogs Roll Over Portland in Home Opener
A rematch of last year’s D2 regional semifinal was a one-sided affair as the Chelsea girls rolled over Portland 64-27 in the Bulldogs home opener Tuesday night. The Raiders ended the Bulldogs season a year ago when they beat Chelsea 47-22 in a game that the Bulldogs struggled for baskets all night.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Roll to Two Straight Wins in SEC Red
The Dexter girls’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of SEC Red wins last week. The Dread took control early by hitting six three-pointers in a huge first quarter that saw Dexter take a 24-11 lead. Chloe Perry scored seven in the quarter and Alena...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Girls Remain Perfect on the Season
The Saline girls’ basketball team remained a perfect 5-0 on the season after a pair of SEC Red routs last week. The Hornets improved to 3-0 in the conference after blowout wins over Ann Arbor Skyline and Monroe. It took the Hornets a while to get things going against...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea hockey player is headed to the North American Hockey League
Chelsea senior Jack Roberts will be taking his hockey talents to the next level next year after recently signing to play in the North American Hockey League. Roberts signed with the Bismarck Bobcats, out of North Dakota. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Roberts to ask him about...
thesuntimesnews.com
Hot Shooting Chelsea Cruises Past Northwest
After a slow start, the Chelsea basketball team found its shooting touch and cruised to a 74-50 non-conference win over Jackson Northwest Monday night. The Mounties took a brief early lead before the Bulldogs came back and tied the game at 15 after one quarter. The Bulldogs began to find...
