The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended to the Michigan Legislature on Dec. 14 that Washtenaw County receive $541,800 to purchase the Saline Reserve. The 44.8 acres of natural land off Macon Rd in Saline Twp includes 3,700 feet of frontage on the Saline River. This preserve will be added to the existing parks and preserves along the Saline River and connected to the Leslee Niethammer Preserve via a bridge across the river. Natural features include amphibian habitat, forest, rolling slopes, dogwood shrubs, marsh, and grassland.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO