Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Syracuse adds JUCO offensive lineman J’onre Reed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added a second junior college player to its recruiting class Sunday. Offensive lineman J’onre Reed, who played at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, announced his commitment via Twitter. He made an official visit to SU this weekend. Reed is 6-foot-4 and 325...
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
SU flips commitment of Ty Gordon, class of 2023 Virginia defensive lineman
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just days until the early signing period for Division I football begins, Syracuse football is still adding to its class. Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Haymarket, Virginia, announced Saturday via Twitter he was flipping his commitment from Old Dominion to SU. Gordon attends Battlefield...
What’s up with the hard hat? Syracuse women’s blue-collar award fits the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. — At Buffalo, it was the lunch pail. At Westhill, it was the gold “W” chain. Now that Sue Ludwig and Felisha Legette-Jack are reunited at Syracuse, they knew they needed a way to reward players who make hustle plays and show the blue-collar mentality that originally drew them to each other back in their playing days for the Orange in the 1980s.
Rocky Long hired as Syracuse’s new defensive coordinator, replacing protégé Tony White
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has hired Rocky Long as its new defensive coordinator, and he’ll take his post immediately. His official hiring was confirmed Saturday via a news release from the team. Long, 72, was first reported as a target for the job Monday by ESPN’s Adam...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday’s ACC showdown
Syracuse basketball hosts Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they kick off the conference portion of the season. Syracuse is on a five game win streak, and against a crucial ACC opponent,...
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
Axe: Dino Babers holding Syracuse football together through turbulent offseason (so far)
Syracuse, N.Y. — In dealing with the transfer portal, hiring new coordinators, shoring up the 2023 recruiting class and preparing for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers has been busier than an elf in Santa’s workshop. Babers is orchestrating a fascinating mix...
Syracuse retrieves double-digit deficit to clear Cornell as Edwards deals with a nosebleed (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Cornell Big Red at 3 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Cornell to see the latest...
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream
It’s time to meet the ACC. Syracuse basketball faces Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and it will be all conference opponents for the Orange from here on out. The game will air nationwide on ESPNU, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
Syracuse basketball dispatches Cornell. Now it gets real in ACC play (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a tale of two halves at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Syracuse University basketball team played its best in the one that mattered more.
Syracuse dominates 4th quarter vs. Wake Forest: ‘Great to have our last quarter be our best quarter’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Every day to end practice, Syracuse goes through a free-throw routine. Each player stands in a line under the basket, and they all have to make a free throw for practice to end.
Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more
Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III boys soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY boys soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Wednesday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Syracuse Crunch edged the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 12-9-2-2 on the season while picking up the first win in the two-game season series against the Islanders. Crunch...
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
