East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
EUCLID, OH

