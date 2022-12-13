Read full article on original website
42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
Man found dead in Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Suspect still at large in Amber Alert, mother and child found safe
An amber alert issued by the Parma Police Department has been canceled after a mother and her 1-year-old child were found safe. Police are still looking for the suspect Demarguires James Ferguson.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local defense attorney is under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards seized suspected drugs on him inside the jail late Thursday, according to sources. The sources say the attorney was stopped as he tried to enter the jail to visit an inmate, and guards found...
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for justice 20 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 20 years since a Cleveland community activist, mother, and grandmother was shot to death in her driveway. All these years later Frances Jones’ case is still cold. “No day has gone past where I don’t think about my mother,” said Patricia Taylor,...
Cleveland police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland police cruiser was involved in a two-car crash on East 9th Street at Carnegie Avenue early Monday morning.
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
2 teens injured in Euclid drive-by shooting: Police
Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
Two more ex-jailers facing felony charges for drugs, false COVID tests
Two more former Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers are facing felony charges, one for allegedly smuggling drugs and the other for submitting a false COVID test.
Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack
An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.
63-year-old woman found deceased in Mentor house fire early Sunday morning
Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire department arrived at the scene of a home on fire in the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue finding a woman inside after an aggressive fire attack and primary search.
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
Man accused of killing Louisiana woman with assault rifle arrested in Akron: US Marshals
A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.
