Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE— A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a bizarre low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt.Donny Thul.
Arrest made in Salinas hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department made an arrest for ahit-and-run which happened in front of Salinas High School on Dec. 12. Detectives were able to identify the suspect's vehicle from video surveillance and witness statements. They identified the driver of the BMW as Adrian Santos, 19, from Salinas.
Woman arrested for DUI admits to leaving 4-year-old daughter home alone
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — A woman, found in Santa Cruz early Friday morning by California Highway Patrol officers as she was passed out in her car, was arrested not only for driving under the influence but on suspicion of child endangerment after informing them of leaving her 4-year-old daughter at home alone. A welfare […]
Greenfield man gets 15 years-to-life in prison for deadly crash
GREENFIELD — A Monterey County judge has sentenced Greenfield resident Baltazar Donato to 15 years-to-life in state prison for second-degree murder. Donato, 28, received an additional consecutive five-year sentence for driving under the influence causing injury, with two prior DUIs, and causing bodily injury to more than one victim.
Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb
Man sentenced for not helping Salinas mother after crashing into her violates parole: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Less than a week after being sentenced for his connection in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Salinas mother, Jacques Clarke, 21, of Carmel, is back in custody for violating terms of his probation that includes an allegation he used methamphetamine on the day of his sentencing.
King City Police schedule DUI Checkpoint for Friday
KING CITY — King City Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Division Street in King City. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
Gilroy Police holding DUI checkpoint
The Gilroy Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 16 from 6pm to 1am at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the...
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
Man dragged by car in front of Salinas High School students
SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A man that was struck and then dragged by a car in front of Salinas High School is in stable condition, according to the Salinas Police Department. According to investigators, the hit-and-run followed a fight that broke out between two men in a Subway parking...
Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast
AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville said that a mother and child are recovering after escaping a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Beach Street at around 9:12 a.m. for reports of a fire on the second story of a burning home. A mother and her toddler The post Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced appeared first on KION546.
Falling Tree Kills 2, Seriously Injures 4 on Highway 101 South of Gilroy
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
County Supervisors approve controversial farmworker housing project in Pajaro.
Barring a lawsuit, a controversial farmworker housing project in Pajaro officially has the green light to move forward: In a Dec. 13 hearing, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved the three-building, 46-unit project in a 3-1 vote (Mary Adams dissented, and retiring supervisor John Phillips did not attend the hearing).
After three emergency calls to Moss Landing battery plants, county and state officials look to plan ahead.
At about 1:30am on Sept. 20, infrared cameras picked up on unusual heat in a Tesla megapack battery at PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery plant in Moss Landing. That signaled an alarm in PG&E’s Fresno operations center, prompting a call to 911. Over the next few hours, firefighters waited as...
2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101
AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast. Doctors have called it the "tripledemic" – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases are on the rise at serval hospitals on the Central Coast. Hazel Hawkins in San Benito...
