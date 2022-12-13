ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

pajaronian.com

Man arrested after bizarre chase

WATSONVILLE— A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a bizarre low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt.Donny Thul.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in Salinas hit-and-run

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department made an arrest for ahit-and-run which happened in front of Salinas High School on Dec. 12. Detectives were able to identify the suspect's vehicle from video surveillance and witness statements. They identified the driver of the BMW as Adrian Santos, 19, from Salinas.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man gets 15 years-to-life in prison for deadly crash

GREENFIELD — A Monterey County judge has sentenced Greenfield resident Baltazar Donato to 15 years-to-life in state prison for second-degree murder. Donato, 28, received an additional consecutive five-year sentence for driving under the influence causing injury, with two prior DUIs, and causing bodily injury to more than one victim.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police schedule DUI Checkpoint for Friday

KING CITY — King City Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Division Street in King City. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
KING CITY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy Police holding DUI checkpoint

The Gilroy Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 16 from 6pm to 1am at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KESQ

Man dragged by car in front of Salinas High School students

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A man that was struck and then dragged by a car in front of Salinas High School is in stable condition, according to the Salinas Police Department. According to investigators, the hit-and-run followed a fight that broke out between two men in a Subway parking...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Video was circulating social media after a graphic hit and run sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. The video that takes place near the parking lot of the Subway on South Main Street shows a fight break out between two people. One of the people involved goes back into his The post GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast

AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
GONZALES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville said that a mother and child are recovering after escaping a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Beach Street at around 9:12 a.m. for reports of a fire on the second story of a burning home. A mother and her toddler The post Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Falling Tree Kills 2, Seriously Injures 4 on Highway 101 South of Gilroy

A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101

AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

