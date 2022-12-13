UFC champion Aljamain Sterling reveals beef with Raul Rosas Jr. over filming grappling session: “You’d think someone would have taught him some etiquette”

Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
Marlon Vera urges Petr Yan to “stop crying” over Sean O’Malley decision loss: “You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has some advice for Petr Yan. ‘No Mercy’ has been out of action since his bout with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October. In that outing, the bantamweight contenders put on a show. However, it was ‘Sugar’ who wound up getting the victory by split decision.
Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel
Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away. ‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Billy Quarantillo says he knew he would break Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282, wants Edson Barboza next
Billy Quarantillo was expecting a dog fight when he fought Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282 and that is exactly what he got. When Quarantillo got the call to face Hernandez, he was surprised Alexander was dropping down to featherweight. Yet, after studying him, Quarantillo knew the first round would be tough, which is exactly what happened.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot
Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Conor McGregor challenges Nate Diaz to a Power Slap title fight: “That’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning”
Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Conor McGregor is digging Dana White’s Power Slap League, and he’s even jokingly laid out a challenge to Nate Diaz for a slap-off. The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well-documented. They had two memorable fights under the UFC banner, and despite being tied 1-1, a trilogy fight never materialized. Diaz is now a free agent, while McGregor has been out of action since July 2021.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Bit Someone After Meeting Mike Tyson!)
UFC fighters are just like Us! Dustin Poirier exclusively opened up to Us about his career, favorite foods — and his biggest celebrity crush. “Growing up, Pamela Anderson was the closest person I had to a celebrity crush,” Poirier, 33, shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. When it comes to his biggest starstruck moment, however, […]
wrestlinginc.com
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
