Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Utah charter school cancels classes after shooting threat; suspect identified

MAGNA, Utah — Entheos Academy has canceled classes after school officials said police notified them of social media posts threatening school shootings at its Magna and Kearns campuses. Police are investigating the threat and authorities reminded everyone to call school administrators if they see anything concerning being posted on...
MAGNA, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Rose Park armed suspect in police custody

SALT LAKE CITY — A large number of police officers and a police helicopter were searching for a suspected gunman in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park area. The incident happened at approximately 12:15. Salt Lake Police sent a tweet that said they had closed several roads from Sterling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man fatally shot by officer after threatening to kill family member

OREM, Utah — One man was shot and killed after police say he threatened to kill a family member who was hiding in a bathroom. Officials with the Orem Police Department said officers were called out to a home near 400 E. Heather Road around 12:05 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man “having a mental episode, threatening suicide and possibly armed with a firearm.”
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River

CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman found dead near bus stop

SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

‘Heaven has truly gained an angel’: Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO, Utah — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she “collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express,” according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Tickets on sale now for earliest opening of Midway’s Ice Castles

MIDWAY, Utah — Tickets are on sale now for one Of Utah’s favorite holiday attractions. Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway opens on Dec. 21. “This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”
MIDWAY, UT
KSLTV

Indoor air quality can impact risk of viral transmission

SALT LAKE CITY — The Aranet4 measures carbon-dioxide, and when that number gets over 800, we’re basically sharing each-others’ air. Aerosol-scientists use this data to determine the risk for viral transmission. When taken on public transportation trains in downtown Salt Lake City, the numbers on the Aranet4...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

