KSLTV
Utah charter school cancels classes after shooting threat; suspect identified
MAGNA, Utah — Entheos Academy has canceled classes after school officials said police notified them of social media posts threatening school shootings at its Magna and Kearns campuses. Police are investigating the threat and authorities reminded everyone to call school administrators if they see anything concerning being posted on...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Rose Park armed suspect in police custody
SALT LAKE CITY — A large number of police officers and a police helicopter were searching for a suspected gunman in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park area. The incident happened at approximately 12:15. Salt Lake Police sent a tweet that said they had closed several roads from Sterling...
KSLTV
Man arrested in SLC for drug possesion, intent to distribute, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for drug possession with intent to distribute after police found several illegal substances in his car, according to a press release. It started Friday at 12:31 p.m. when an officer spotted a car driving on North Temple with expired, out-of-state registration tabs.
KSLTV
Police seek group involved in aggravated assault of store employee on Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a group of people who allegedly assaulted a store employee at Gateway on Black Friday. Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the assault, at this point, the names and ages of the suspects are unknown. At 6:28 p.m. on Friday,...
KSLTV
Police find new motive in Taylorsville shooting, do not believe it was road rage
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police have found a new motive in a shooting that left one man injured Thursday, and police say they do not believe it was a road rage incident as previously reported. According to a release from Taylorsville Police Department, additional information in the case indicates that...
KSLTV
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after threatening to kill family member
OREM, Utah — One man was shot and killed after police say he threatened to kill a family member who was hiding in a bathroom. Officials with the Orem Police Department said officers were called out to a home near 400 E. Heather Road around 12:05 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man “having a mental episode, threatening suicide and possibly armed with a firearm.”
KSLTV
Officer ordered to stand trial for aggravated assault after ordering a K-9 to attack
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Salt Lake City police officer has been ordered to stand trial for assault after commanding a police K-9 to bite a man who was already getting down and on one knee. Nickolas John Pearce, 41, of Herriman, was charged in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River
CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
KSLTV
Woman found dead near bus stop
SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
KSLTV
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. “I’m not going to say that I don’t get super sad,” Liz...
KSLTV
‘Heaven has truly gained an angel’: Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO, Utah — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she “collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express,” according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
KSLTV
Jewish Family Services celebrates anniversary after discovering its founding date
SALT LAKE CITY – What’s in a name? Sometimes a lot, and when an organization like Jewish Family Services (JFS) has been around longer than Utah has been a state, its name is bound to change a few times. The JFS executive director Ellen Silver said that since...
KSLTV
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be ‘compensated’ if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he’s hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won’t force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And...
KSLTV
$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns
SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
KSLTV
Multi-vehicle crash kills one, closes eastbound 3500 South at 2200-2400 West
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was killed, and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving five different vehicles Friday evening. The crash caused a road closure on the ramp from Interstate-215 northbound to 3500 South eastbound. Traffic exiting I-215 from southbound to east bound 3500 South is also being diverted.
KSLTV
Utah Jazz, Instructure honor Mapleton teacher as ‘Most Valuable Educator’
MAPLETON, Utah — Mrs. Heidi Broderick from Maple Grove Middle School was named “Most Valuable Educator” ahead of the Utah Jazz’s Thursday night win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz Bear made an appearance at Maple Grove to celebrate Mrs. Broderick, giving her a custom...
KSLTV
Ski bus ‘bypass’ program returns at Little Cottonwood Canyon after successful test
SANDY, Utah — The Central Wasatch Commission, Sandy and two other agencies have come to an agreement on a “bypass” plan that calls for Sandy police to escort Utah Transit Authority ski buses up to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon during the canyon’s busiest days, the commission announced Thursday.
KSLTV
Tickets on sale now for earliest opening of Midway’s Ice Castles
MIDWAY, Utah — Tickets are on sale now for one Of Utah’s favorite holiday attractions. Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway opens on Dec. 21. “This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”
KSLTV
Indoor air quality can impact risk of viral transmission
SALT LAKE CITY — The Aranet4 measures carbon-dioxide, and when that number gets over 800, we’re basically sharing each-others’ air. Aerosol-scientists use this data to determine the risk for viral transmission. When taken on public transportation trains in downtown Salt Lake City, the numbers on the Aranet4...
