Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome

ROME (Reuters) -The prospect of subsequent hikes in interest rates by the European Central Bank is worrying for highly indebted countries like Italy, its economy minister said on Saturday. “We have benefited as a country for several years of a favourable situation, with interest rates close to or below zero,...
Moldova to temporarily ban six TV channels over broadcasts about war

CHISINAU (Reuters) – The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels – some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian – are...

