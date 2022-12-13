Read full article on original website
Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
ROME (Reuters) -The prospect of subsequent hikes in interest rates by the European Central Bank is worrying for highly indebted countries like Italy, its economy minister said on Saturday. “We have benefited as a country for several years of a favourable situation, with interest rates close to or below zero,...
Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank’s U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting. Banking...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried does not waive extradition from Bahamas as expected
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing charges of fraud and conspiracy in the U.S.
Moldova to temporarily ban six TV channels over broadcasts about war
CHISINAU (Reuters) – The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels – some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian – are...
