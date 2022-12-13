Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Californian
Bears make history, face Santa Clara next
Lightning struck in the college basketball world this Wednesday: Louisville won its first game of the season in a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky. Now that the Cardinals have defected from the exclusive club of winless Division I teams, it’s not a club anymore — it’s just Cal. The 0-11 Bears have officially etched themselves into the college basketball history books with the worst start ever to a season by a major conference team.
Stockton, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
NBC Bay Area
4 Bay Area Lottery Players Combine to Win $6 Million on Scratchers
Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Stockton, CA
Breweries can be hard to find if you are new to the city or perhaps looking for something fun to do with your friends. Some of the best breweries in Stockton California can be a great place to start if you are from California or even just visiting. The Best...
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley welcomes 2 new faculty members
UC Berkeley welcomed two new members to its faculty in August. Hidetaka Hirota, an associate professor of history specializing in 19th-century U.S. immigration law and policy, was hired in July 2022 and Xiongtao Dai, an assistant professor of biostatistics for Berkeley Public Health, took his position in August. Hirota’s expertise...
Daily Californian
Power outage affects thousands of Berkeley, Oakland residents
A power outage in Berkeley affected 5,066 PG&E customers Wednesday evening, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The outage began at 9:59 p.m., but power was restored at 10:58 p.m. 335 of the affected customers reside in Oakland; the remaining customers were located in Berkeley, Guidi said. Guidi noted that...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
SFist
Too $hort Movie Shooting In Oakland, But Businesses Blow the Whistle Over Disruption, Lack of Notice
There is no shortage of frustration over Too $hort’s Freaky Tales filming in Oakland, where business owners say film crews blocking their storefronts have cost them tens of thousands of dollars — and they were not given much notice that all this would be happening. Hoodline had a...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed 9 years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Eight years, 9 months, 24 days. That’s how long Lorenzo Mays waited inside a cell in the Sacramento County jail, struggling to understand the court system well enough to stand trial for a 2010 murder he insists he didn’t commit.
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
KCRA.com
New 'SWOT' satellite will track the movement of all of Earth's surface water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Technology has allowed scientists to observe water from space for the past several decades. A new satellite called Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) is scheduled to launch early Thursday morning, sending our ability to track and predict our planet's water supply to new heights. SWOT...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
'I couldn't find home': Once missing 90-year old Stockton woman wants to educate others
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in her North Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours, Sunday. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know...
