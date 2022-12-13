PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University pitching clinic will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, intermediate level: 1 to 3 p.m., advanced level: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Division 1 Merrimack College pitching coach and former Salem High School Harold Sachs will facilitate along with PSU pitchers, catchers and coaching staff. Cost is $100, bring your own catcher (free of charge). If you need to register multiple people, fill the form multiple times, adding each to your cart, and then pay all at once. To expedite the check-in process, bring printed, signed waivers. There are no refunds after registration closes at midnight on Jan. 21. Direct all questions to head softball coach Michael Bernier at mabernier2@plymouth.edu.

PLYMOUTH, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO