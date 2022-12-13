Read full article on original website
Hands Across the Table serves free hot meal Dec. 21
LACONIA — Hands Across the Table is serving a free hot meal on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Parish Hall - St. Andre Bessette, 31 Gilford Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. All are welcomed.
January activities at Belmont Public Library
BELMONT — January is a month filled with new beginnings and possibilities. Belmont Public Library will be offering new programs and events to keep our community busy and engaged. The Youth Services weekly program schedule continues to offer Story Tots, a story time for youth, ages birth to preschool,...
Priscilla T. Breton, 84
LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord. Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.
Mary L. Duclos, 70
FRANKLIN — Mary Lorraine Duclos, 70, of 63 Lark St., passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on June 18, 1952, in Newport, Vermont, to the late Lionel Racicot and Olive (Fuller) Sanders.
Plymouth State softball pitching clinic Jan. 22
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University pitching clinic will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, intermediate level: 1 to 3 p.m., advanced level: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Division 1 Merrimack College pitching coach and former Salem High School Harold Sachs will facilitate along with PSU pitchers, catchers and coaching staff. Cost is $100, bring your own catcher (free of charge). If you need to register multiple people, fill the form multiple times, adding each to your cart, and then pay all at once. To expedite the check-in process, bring printed, signed waivers. There are no refunds after registration closes at midnight on Jan. 21. Direct all questions to head softball coach Michael Bernier at mabernier2@plymouth.edu.
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.
An affordable housing complex under construction in Hanover in July 2021. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
