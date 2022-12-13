ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

manchesterinklink.com

Auto dealer ordered to pay $1.25M to the state for ‘unfair and deceptive’ business practices

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a $1.25 million settlement agreement with DMO Auto Acquisitions, LLC (“DMO”) dba Dan O’Brien Kia, to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices committed at the Dan O’Brien Kia dealership in Concord. The settlement was approved today by the Merrimack Superior Court. It requires DMO to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms over the next five years to ensure consumers are protected from similar practices in the future.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Many good political souls and practitioners died in 2022

The year 2022 is nearly over but for a few more weeks, Christmas, the winter solstice and New Year’s Eve. 2022 was an election year and that often brings out the worst in politicians, political hacks and supporters or opposers. Despite today’s politics of demonization, many good people who...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

January activities at Belmont Public Library

BELMONT — January is a month filled with new beginnings and possibilities. Belmont Public Library will be offering new programs and events to keep our community busy and engaged. The Youth Services weekly program schedule continues to offer Story Tots, a story time for youth, ages birth to preschool,...
BELMONT, NH
vermontjournal.com

Incarcerated Individuals open coffee shop at Southern State Correctional

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced this week that the Good Spirits Café has officially opened its doors to incarcerated individuals and staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF). The café is an innovative small business venture created by incarcerated individuals of the SSCF honor unit—a special residential housing unit with increased independence and behavior contracts—with assistance from DOC staff.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Hands Across the Table serves free hot meal Dec. 21

LACONIA — Hands Across the Table is serving a free hot meal on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Parish Hall - St. Andre Bessette, 31 Gilford Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. All are welcomed.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
WMUR.com

Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
LEBANON, NH

