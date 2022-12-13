CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a $1.25 million settlement agreement with DMO Auto Acquisitions, LLC (“DMO”) dba Dan O’Brien Kia, to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices committed at the Dan O’Brien Kia dealership in Concord. The settlement was approved today by the Merrimack Superior Court. It requires DMO to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms over the next five years to ensure consumers are protected from similar practices in the future.

