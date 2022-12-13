Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Auto dealer ordered to pay $1.25M to the state for ‘unfair and deceptive’ business practices
CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a $1.25 million settlement agreement with DMO Auto Acquisitions, LLC (“DMO”) dba Dan O’Brien Kia, to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices committed at the Dan O’Brien Kia dealership in Concord. The settlement was approved today by the Merrimack Superior Court. It requires DMO to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms over the next five years to ensure consumers are protected from similar practices in the future.
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
manchesterinklink.com
Many good political souls and practitioners died in 2022
The year 2022 is nearly over but for a few more weeks, Christmas, the winter solstice and New Year’s Eve. 2022 was an election year and that often brings out the worst in politicians, political hacks and supporters or opposers. Despite today’s politics of demonization, many good people who...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
laconiadailysun.com
Graduate says Carroll County drug court saved her life
OSSIPEE — Carolann Bell of Conway says without the Carroll County Drug Court she wouldn’t be alive today. Drug courts were started in New Hampshire in 2017 and came to Carroll County Superior Court the following year.
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
laconiadailysun.com
January activities at Belmont Public Library
BELMONT — January is a month filled with new beginnings and possibilities. Belmont Public Library will be offering new programs and events to keep our community busy and engaged. The Youth Services weekly program schedule continues to offer Story Tots, a story time for youth, ages birth to preschool,...
vermontjournal.com
Incarcerated Individuals open coffee shop at Southern State Correctional
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced this week that the Good Spirits Café has officially opened its doors to incarcerated individuals and staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF). The café is an innovative small business venture created by incarcerated individuals of the SSCF honor unit—a special residential housing unit with increased independence and behavior contracts—with assistance from DOC staff.
laconiadailysun.com
Hands Across the Table serves free hot meal Dec. 21
LACONIA — Hands Across the Table is serving a free hot meal on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Parish Hall - St. Andre Bessette, 31 Gilford Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. All are welcomed.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
WMUR.com
Power restored to most Granite State customers Sunday evening following storm
CLAREMONT, N.H. — After a long weekend of work by electricity crews, most customers who lost power because of Friday’s snow storm had their service restored by Sunday night. As of 10:45 p.m., only 448 customers were without electricity. Most of the remaining outages were in the Peterborough-Jaffrey...
Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades
Michael Chamberlain, 74, started working in law enforcement in Windsor County in 1971. He lost his reelection bid last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades.
WMUR.com
Firefighters remind people to use generators safely after flames destroy house in Moltonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — Moultonborough Fire Rescue reminded people to use generators safely after a home caught fire. Crews were dispatched to the home on Acorn Lane shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The first responders to arrive found the home on fire. Flames were also threatening to spread to other buildings.
laconiadailysun.com
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.
An affordable housing complex under construction in Hanover in July 2021. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
WMUR.com
FBI searching for Russian nationals allegedly connected to smuggling ring tied to Merrimack man
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI is searching for four Russian nationals who investigators say are connected to an alleged scheme to funnel banned technology and equipment to Russia. Investigators said the ring passed through New Hampshire, leading to the arrest of a Merrimack man, who is facing federal charges...
NECN
Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
