Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Elite Daily
Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Full Workout Routine & It’s Intense
For fans who watch The Kardashians on Hulu or follow them on Insta, it’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners love to work out at home. You often see Kim and Kylie in their home gyms while breaking a sweat. Recently, Khloé shared her full routine online with her followers, and you can do the challenging whole body exercises at the gym or at home. Wearing a beanie while you sweat, though, remains optional. READ MORE.
Elite Daily
JoJo & Her GF Avery Just Low-Key Confirmed They Broke Up On TikTok
As quickly as it started between JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, it’s ended. Although, you might have missed the super subtle breakup announcement. The couple didn’t have a big, dramatic split, but rather casually revealed they’d gone their separate ways in the comments section of a TikTok. Here’s Avery Cyrus’ TikTok that confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa.
Elite Daily
Rihanna Shared The Cutest Video Of Her Baby In Her First TikTok
The holidays came early for Rihanna fans, because she delivered the sweetest present by making her TikTok debut with an extra-special co-star. Seven months after Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy, the singer showed him off for the first time in an adorable video on Dec. 17. Leave it to Rihanna to full break the internet with her first TikTok, because this video of her son had fans smiling from ear to ear.
Comments / 0