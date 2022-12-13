ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Scouting Report: T.Y. Hilton 'Goes Deep,' Says Coach Kellen Moore

By Adam Schultz
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXhna_0jhVvUAB00

The Dallas Cowboys added a receiver in T.Y. Hilton to provide depth for an offense that already has serious firepower.

The Dallas Cowboys added veteran receiver and former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton to the roster in a move that is a win-win for the organization. Brought in to help "now," Hilton comes with little risk and high reward .

With Dak Prescott and his offense averaging 27.7 points per game (ranking third in the league), adding Hilton can give Dallas another dimension in the passing game .

Or at least he is another body that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can call upon.

"Tremendous depth," Moore said on what Hilton can bring to the team. "To sign a guy like T.Y in December and provide the depth that you need in a receiver room. ... Obviously, things happen throughout the season. We feel very fortunate to have the guys that we have there and so we're probably in a really good spot moving forward."

A good spot, indeed. The biggest plus in the Cowboys' signing Hilton is that he is ready to help the team now. ... Not in five weeks .

But essentially coming in off the couch, there could have been some reservations that Hilton would need time to adjust to his new surroundings. But Moore has no doubts his latest acquisition will adapt accordingly.

Said Moore: "He's a veteran, he knows ball, he's very smart. To have a guy like that, he'll be able to handle the transition really well."

The biggest red flag in the much-publicized pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. was his inability or unwillingness to work out for Dallas . The Cowboys wanted to see if OBJ could run routes on that troublesome knee, but they didn't get the chance. There was no such issue with Hilton.

The veteran's workout at The Star left Moore with one overriding thought.

"[He] definitely can still run," Moore said. "Scott Tolzien [Cowboys assistant and ex-NFL QB] threw him a good 'go' ball, and it was really good."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy