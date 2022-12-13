Read full article on original website
House Finance Chair Rep. Maxine Waters subpoena of Sam Bankman-Fried over FTX collapse 'on the table'
Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, does not plan to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify next week in Washington, according to reports.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried does not waive extradition from Bahamas as expected
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing charges of fraud and conspiracy in the U.S.
Congress just passed $858B military budget — but GOP is blocking $12B to fight child poverty
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congressional Republicans happily teamed up with Democrats this month to authorize $858 billion in military spending for the next fiscal year, but the GOP is refusing to even consider proposals to revive the Child Tax Credit expansion that lifted millions of kids out of poverty last year—even though bringing the program back would cost a fraction of the Pentagon outlay.
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6
New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to U.S.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at a courthouse in the Bahamas early Monday and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried's...
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
Pappas, King Ask White House to Head Off Winter Energy Woes
Two separate letters from members of the northern New England congressional delegation are looking to the White House for a plan to avoid rolling blackouts if the weather turns frigid for an extended period of time. NH Rep. Chris Pappas joined Maine Rep. Jared Golden, NY Reps Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)...
