ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WLOS.com

Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
WLOS.com

Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

New nursing school in Biltmore Park holds ribbon-cutting; admissions now open

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 15 for the Galen College of Nursing, which is affiliated with Mission Health. The new campus in Biltmore Park is dedicated solely to nursing with clinical-learning labs that have patient-simulation mannequins. The campus takes up 16,900 square feet.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County revels in big business investments in area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Reparations Commission Sends Recommendation to City, Council

The Community Reparations Commission has passed its second unanimous recommendation, in which it asks the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to formally commit to stop harming Black people in this region. The Commission has asked for an official audit of where the city and county are out of compliance...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford

The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOREST CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy