WLOS.com
Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WLOS.com
New nursing school in Biltmore Park holds ribbon-cutting; admissions now open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 15 for the Galen College of Nursing, which is affiliated with Mission Health. The new campus in Biltmore Park is dedicated solely to nursing with clinical-learning labs that have patient-simulation mannequins. The campus takes up 16,900 square feet.
WLOS.com
Jingle Jog in downtown Hendersonville supports substance abuse prevention among area youth
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When it's cold outside, the last thing most people want to do is get out and go for a jog, but many men and women in western North Carolina did exactly that just eight days before Christmas. The second annual Hope for the Holidays Jingle...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
theurbannews.com
Reparations Commission Sends Recommendation to City, Council
The Community Reparations Commission has passed its second unanimous recommendation, in which it asks the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to formally commit to stop harming Black people in this region. The Commission has asked for an official audit of where the city and county are out of compliance...
WLOS.com
McDowell County EMS now one of few in NC to offer blood transfusions in the field
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County has become one of the few counties in the entire state of North Carolina to offer a life-saving service when needed through the county EMS. Henderson County EMS also began offering this service through Pardee UNC Health Care earlier this year. Over...
WLOS.com
Local bowling league donates $3,500 to food pantry for most vulnerable during holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local bowling league is donating thousands to a local food bank. The Asheville Pride Bowling League has given Loving Food Resources $3,500 to help stock up its pantry for the holidays. Loving Food Resources provides Asheville's most vulnerable community members -- those living with...
WLOS.com
'Life-threatening times:' Need is great as Code Purple projected for next 2 weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another Code Purple has been called as temperatures have dropped below freezing a week before Christmas. Code Purple is called when the temperature hits 32 degrees or below, and extra shelter space is activated to open for the homeless. ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers...
WLOS.com
Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
WLOS.com
Eliada Home asks community's help finding answers about invasive, harassing drone
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eliada Home in Asheville provides therapy to children and young people who have experienced trauma, and the nonprofit is intentionally placed in a peaceful setting to foster healing. But an unwelcome drone is disrupting that process -- and has been for months. Local law enforcement...
WLOS.com
Bounty of Bethlehem in need of volunteers, donations for community Christmas Day meal
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help serve meals to those in need on Christmas Day, as well as preparing on Christmas Eve. Bounty of Bethlehem is serving its annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Salvation Army in downtown Hendersonville, and organizers are expecting to feed around 2,500 people this year.
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
WLOS.com
All aboard the Apple Express! New holiday tradition in Hendersonville draws crowd
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s a first for Hendersonville, and city leaders hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition. It was all-aboard for a festive train ride starting at the historic courthouse Saturday night, Dec. 17. Eager families hopped on board the open-air Apple Express, decorated in holiday...
FOX Carolina
Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford
The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
WLOS.com
Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
