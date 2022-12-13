Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Jingle Jog in downtown Hendersonville supports substance abuse prevention among area youth
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When it's cold outside, the last thing most people want to do is get out and go for a jog, but many men and women in western North Carolina did exactly that just eight days before Christmas. The second annual Hope for the Holidays Jingle...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WLOS.com
Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
WLOS.com
'Life-threatening times:' Need is great as Code Purple projected for next 2 weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another Code Purple has been called as temperatures have dropped below freezing a week before Christmas. Code Purple is called when the temperature hits 32 degrees or below, and extra shelter space is activated to open for the homeless. ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers...
WLOS.com
Zoning confusion halts cold-weather shelter at shuttered Asheville Primary School
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Confusion over a split-zoning issue has halted efforts to utilize Asheville Primary School as a temporary cold-weather shelter. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, the school sits in two zones. According to the city of Asheville’s zoning map, the building at 144 Haywood Road is listed as INST (institutional) and HR-1: CORE, which is defined by the city as a sub-district “intended to preserve existing buildings and to maintain the historic character of the two traditional centers on Haywood Road.”
WLOS.com
McDowell County EMS now one of few in NC to offer blood transfusions in the field
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County has become one of the few counties in the entire state of North Carolina to offer a life-saving service when needed through the county EMS. Henderson County EMS also began offering this service through Pardee UNC Health Care earlier this year. Over...
WLOS.com
'It's not a joke or funny' Drone harassing children, staff & therapy horses at Eliada Home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Managers at Eliada in west Asheville have reported a series of incidents where a drone buzzed around children and therapy horses. A spokeswoman for the nonprofit organization, which serves children and families of Western North Carolina, says repeated incidents have forced staff and residents to stay indoors.
WLOS.com
Bounty of Bethlehem in need of volunteers, donations for community Christmas Day meal
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help serve meals to those in need on Christmas Day, as well as preparing on Christmas Eve. Bounty of Bethlehem is serving its annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Salvation Army in downtown Hendersonville, and organizers are expecting to feed around 2,500 people this year.
WLOS.com
Eliada Home asks community's help finding answers about invasive, harassing drone
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eliada Home in Asheville provides therapy to children and young people who have experienced trauma, and the nonprofit is intentionally placed in a peaceful setting to foster healing. But an unwelcome drone is disrupting that process -- and has been for months. Local law enforcement...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
WLOS.com
All aboard the Apple Express! New holiday tradition in Hendersonville draws crowd
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s a first for Hendersonville, and city leaders hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition. It was all-aboard for a festive train ride starting at the historic courthouse Saturday night, Dec. 17. Eager families hopped on board the open-air Apple Express, decorated in holiday...
WLOS.com
Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — One person escapes after fire rips through a home on Substation Street in Hendersonville overnight Monday. Fire officials tell News 13 crews on the scene that the home is a total loss. A Code Purple has been called, opening more shelter space in Buncombe County to help...
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
WLOS.com
'Grinches' accused of trying to steal Christmas in custody, officials say
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local law enforcement officials say two women accused of breaking and entering, and 'trying to steal Christmas' are in custody. On Dec. 7, the Transylvania County Sherriff's Office shared a video showing what appeared to be a woman attempting to steal an inflatable snowman off of someone's porch.
WLOS.com
2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation
Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
WLOS.com
2 found with $11K in fentanyl arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Rutherford County
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two people were taken into custody in Forest City on Dec. 9 for drug trafficking after officers conducted a traffic stop. On Dec. 9, officers from the newly formed VICE Unit -- comprised of 10 deputies and officers from both the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Forest City Police Department -- conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hudlow Road and Burl Bridges Road in Forest City.
Comments / 0