Buncombe County, NC

Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
Zoning confusion halts cold-weather shelter at shuttered Asheville Primary School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Confusion over a split-zoning issue has halted efforts to utilize Asheville Primary School as a temporary cold-weather shelter. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, the school sits in two zones. According to the city of Asheville’s zoning map, the building at 144 Haywood Road is listed as INST (institutional) and HR-1: CORE, which is defined by the city as a sub-district “intended to preserve existing buildings and to maintain the historic character of the two traditional centers on Haywood Road.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — One person escapes after fire rips through a home on Substation Street in Hendersonville overnight Monday. Fire officials tell News 13 crews on the scene that the home is a total loss. A Code Purple has been called, opening more shelter space in Buncombe County to help...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation

Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
KINGSPORT, TN
2 found with $11K in fentanyl arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Rutherford County

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two people were taken into custody in Forest City on Dec. 9 for drug trafficking after officers conducted a traffic stop. On Dec. 9, officers from the newly formed VICE Unit -- comprised of 10 deputies and officers from both the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Forest City Police Department -- conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hudlow Road and Burl Bridges Road in Forest City.
FOREST CITY, NC

