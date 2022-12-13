Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives. “We are eager...
U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
NASDAQ
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
NASDAQ
Play the "White Gold" Frenzy With These 3 Lithium Stocks
With rising awareness about greenhouse gases and their effect on global climate, auto biggies are fast shifting gears to e-mobility and the number of electric vehicle (EV) model launches is rapidly increasing. Per Fortune Business Insights, the global EV market is estimated to reach around $1,318 billion by 2028 from $287 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% during the 2021–2028 time frame.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
msn.com
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
After November CPI report, ex-Treasury economist warns of major 'shock' to US economy
A market expert panel weighs in on November's Consumer Price Index coming in cooler than expected, and warned the Federal Reserve is looking in the rearview mirror.
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso subdued after rate hike, Latam FX falls for second week
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso held steady on Friday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 12% as expected, while Latin American currencies were on track to end lower for a second week as recession fears capped risk appetite. The peso COP= reversed early losses to...
NASDAQ
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Autoweek.com
Manufacturers Line Up against California’s Clean Truck Regs
The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association and key Class 8 heavy-duty truck makers have lobbied against California’s Advanced Clean Truck act. But heavy-duty EVs are coming. Daimler’s Freightliner began series production of its eCascadia, beating delivery of the first Tesla Semi to PepsiCo. California’s next move is the...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening, and the...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
NASDAQ
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NASDAQ
ALX Breaks Above 8% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $18), with the stock changing hands as low as $224.50 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
agupdate.com
Be conscious about marketing in 2023
The agricultural economy is in good shape overall at the end of 2022, despite many challenges like supply chain delays and higher input costs. Those challenges have many in the industry looking to 2023 with some trepidation. However, Stephen Nicholson, global sector strategist for grain and oilseeds with Rabobank, says that nervousness about 2023 has backed off a bit.
The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
The implications are huge for economies, fiscal and monetary policy, investors and savers everywhere.
