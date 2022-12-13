The area that now surrounds the intersection of Hale’iwa Road and Kamehameha Highway has seen many changes over the years. The iconic Hale’iwa Hotel was built there in 1898. The Sea View Inn was built on the site in 1955, became the Chart House in 1990 and then Haleiwa Joe’s in 1998. But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of Oahu’s second oldest Hawaiian Church built by a missionary couple whose beloved legacy is the Lili’uokalani Protes- tant Church in Haleiwa.

HALEIWA, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO