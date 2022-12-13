ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

bigislandnow.com

Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January

EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula

Hawaii inmates in Arizona work towards ‘rehabilitation’ for themselves — and dogs they train. Retired greyhounds have been turned into adoptable pets because of Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center. After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Drivers...
HAWAII STATE
northshorenews.com

Lili‘uokalani Protestant Church Now 190 Years Strong!

The area that now surrounds the intersection of Hale’iwa Road and Kamehameha Highway has seen many changes over the years. The iconic Hale’iwa Hotel was built there in 1898. The Sea View Inn was built on the site in 1955, became the Chart House in 1990 and then Haleiwa Joe’s in 1998. But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of Oahu’s second oldest Hawaiian Church built by a missionary couple whose beloved legacy is the Lili’uokalani Protes- tant Church in Haleiwa.
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu

The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii

Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI

