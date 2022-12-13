Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas at the Honolulu Zoo
The Honolulu Zoo said that the animals in their care were particularly good this year, earning themselves a gift-filled Christmas.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
bigislandnow.com
Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January
EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula
Hawaii inmates in Arizona work towards ‘rehabilitation’ for themselves — and dogs they train. Retired greyhounds have been turned into adoptable pets because of Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center. After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Drivers...
northshorenews.com
Lili‘uokalani Protestant Church Now 190 Years Strong!
The area that now surrounds the intersection of Hale’iwa Road and Kamehameha Highway has seen many changes over the years. The iconic Hale’iwa Hotel was built there in 1898. The Sea View Inn was built on the site in 1955, became the Chart House in 1990 and then Haleiwa Joe’s in 1998. But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of Oahu’s second oldest Hawaiian Church built by a missionary couple whose beloved legacy is the Lili’uokalani Protes- tant Church in Haleiwa.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
bigislandnow.com
Following Maui shark incident, DLNR asks social media users to think before they post
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu
The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up. They put instruments on mats and tune the...
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
Waikīkī Market opens to host local foods, goods
Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
Passengers shaken by turbulence ‘Floating off of our chairs’
It was a terrifying moment for nearly 300 Hawaiian Airlines passengers. The Honolulu-bound flight from Phoenix experienced severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing which sent at least 11 people to the hospital in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii
Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
Comments / 0