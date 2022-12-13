“Always two there are; no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.”. This quote from The Phantom Menace would become the catalyst for Dark Side lore that would be echoed throughout a plethora of both canonical and Expanded Universe material. Like many aspects of the Sith’s dealings, the origins of the ‘Rule of Two’ are shrouded in hatred and anger. One fact that remains clear, however, is that the directive was the brain child of the legendary Darth Bane. Bane operated at a time known as the ‘The Dark Ages’ during The Old Republic (approximately a millennia before The Phantom Menace) when the number of Dark Side users in the ‘Sith Empire’ equalled that of Jedi across the galaxy.

