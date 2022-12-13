Read full article on original website
Atomic Mass Games: Star Wars Legion: Boba Fett (Daimyo): Operative Expansion
With an average gaming time of 90 minutes and only two players needed, the new Star Wars Legion: Boba Fett (Daimyo): Operative Expansion from Atomic Mass Games is ready to climb out of the sarlacc pit. $21.99 and in stock now, you’d better prepare the rest of your collection; the boss is back in town.
If poker stars were Star Wars characters
With Christmas almost upon us, it’s that time of year when it is OK to be overtaken by flights of fancy. When thoughts that begin “wouldn’t it be funny if” are allowed to take full flight. That surely is justification enough for a particular flight of fancy that will delight those Star Wars afficionados who also know a thing or two about the pro poker scene.
Imagine this – Star Wars at a casino resort not so far away
Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that there is nowhere in the US quite like Las Vegas. The world-famous casinos on The Strip are as famous for their themes as they are for the gambling activities that take place on the casino floor. There are the Gondolas at the Venetian, the live acts at Circus Circus and so on.
Hunt Showdown Tips for Beginners: How to Survive In the Haunted Bayou
The horror-themed Hunt Showdown can be overwhelming to new players. The squad of one to three members aims to hunt a monster. There are other teams on the hunt, either the monster or you. The role can change in a moment, making it a terrifying hide-and-seek game. The theme of the game is identical to horror –survival and battle royale. The end outcome is merciless gameplay. The assignment is not to restore logistics or build a building but to hunt a ruthless monster. Nevertheless, with a well-laid plan and support, the voyage through the haunted swamp can be less stressful.
Hot Toys: Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure
From Hot Toys, this is the Attack of the Clones 1/6th Anakin Skywalker, available between January and June 2024 and yours for $279.00. Available via Sideshow Collectibles, this is ready to carry out the justice of the Jedi….or the will of the Sith?
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Offworld Jawa Mini-Bust – 2022 Holiday Edition
You need to be a Premier Guild member with $130.00 in the wallet to make this Offworld Jawa Mini-Bust – 2022 Holiday Edition yours but hurry – this one will strip your Razor Crest down for scrap in seconds if you don’t buy it first. He has...
Tokucha Star Wars Design Label coming from Suntory: 10th January 2023
Japanese Star Wars collectors – and beverage drinkers – be on the lookout on 10th January as food giant Suntory are about to release a range of three Green Lemon Tea drinks with Star Wars droids adorning the covers – R2-D2, BB-8 and C-3PO. Suntory Foods International...
The Mandalorian and Grogu: Star Wars by the Fire
Join The Mandalorian and Grogu as they sit by a relaxing fire on the sands of Tatooine. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. Season 3 of The Mandalorian starts streaming March 1, 2023 on Disney+. Giancarlo Esposito describves The Mandalorian season three as "off...
“Always two there are”: Investigating the Rule of Two
“Always two there are; no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.”. This quote from The Phantom Menace would become the catalyst for Dark Side lore that would be echoed throughout a plethora of both canonical and Expanded Universe material. Like many aspects of the Sith’s dealings, the origins of the ‘Rule of Two’ are shrouded in hatred and anger. One fact that remains clear, however, is that the directive was the brain child of the legendary Darth Bane. Bane operated at a time known as the ‘The Dark Ages’ during The Old Republic (approximately a millennia before The Phantom Menace) when the number of Dark Side users in the ‘Sith Empire’ equalled that of Jedi across the galaxy.
