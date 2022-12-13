ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chris Harrison revisits 'The Bachelor' with 'The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever'

Chris Harrison may no longer be with "The Bachelor" franchise, but he is sticking with it's theme. It was announced Monday that the former host of "The Bachelor" and its spinoff series will launch "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever...With Chris Harrison," along with iHeartRadio. "For decades, Chris Harrison was the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split soon after confirming relationship

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star appear to still be friends, however. On Dec. 17, Avery posted to TikTok with a video of herself and Siwa on a Royal Caribbean cruise together. Siwa is holding up a game prize, saying to Cyrus, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'

Ever since "Titanic" came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself. Now, director James Cameron is hoping to put a definitive end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived after the sinking of the infamous oceanliner, if only his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooched over just a bit on the floating door that kept her out of the freezing waters that eventually claimed so many lives. (It's a conundrum that has drawn commentary from Hollywood luminaries such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Winslet herself in the past).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Octavia E. Butler: The visionary force behind 'Kindred'

Before dystopian fiction like "The Hunger Games" and "Divergent" reflected an increasingly diverse society, there was Octavia E. Butler, one of few African-American authors to become a prominent name in the white-dominated universe of science fiction. Butler featured people of color in battles for control against aliens and hybrid species,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. The most stoic and deliberate member of the Addams Family, she rarely makes unnecessary movements, smiles and blinks included. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it...

