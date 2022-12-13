ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

Esports becoming big business for Raleigh

A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend; It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend; It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

RDU preps for busy week as AAA predicts third-busiest travel year

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport predicts 589,435 people will travel through the airport over the holiday season. Since Christmas Day and New Year's Day both fall on Sunday this year, the stretch for travel is even longer, with RDU considering Saturday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 travel season.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh

Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

'It's just magical': Cardinal Gibbons student talks about first feature film role

Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie." Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie."
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC

