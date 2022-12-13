Read full article on original website
Drake loses $1m on World Cup bet
Drake reportedly lost $1 million after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final. Little over a month after losing a whopping $2 million on a UFC bet, the hip-hop superstar has lost megabucks again after Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in Qatar on Sunday (18.12.22).
France 3, Argentina 3
Argentina201—3 First Half_1, Argentina, Messi, (penalty kick), 23rd minute; 2, Argentina, Di Maria, (MacAllister), 36th. Second Half_3, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 80th; 4, France, Mbappe, (Thuram), 81st. First Overtime_None. Second Overtime_5, Argentina, Messi, 108th; 6, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 118th. Penalty kicks — France, Kylian Mbappe, G; Kingsley Coman,...
FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men’s tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule. The four-year budget, which was presented Friday to...
Croatia 2, Morocco 1
Croatia20—2 First Half_1, Croatia, Gvardiol, (Perisic), 7th minute; 2, Morocco, Dari, 9th; 3, Croatia, Orsic, (Livaja), 42nd. Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic. Yellow Cards_Ounahi, Morocco, 69th; Amallah, Morocco, 84th. Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Julio...
WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results
LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):. Anhelina Kalinina (5), Ukraine, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Championship. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Marta Kostyuk (1), Ukraine, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 7-5,...
