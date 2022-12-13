Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com
Thousands of wreaths placed in Brazos Valley for Wreaths Across America
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers at several cemeteries in the Brazos Valley placed wreaths at servicemember graves Saturday for the annual Wreaths Across America day. This is the eighth year for Brazos Valley to participate in Wreaths Across America. Organizers have been able to grow the event from 117...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Record-breaking donation will help children of military families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A generous gift will make the holidays more special for the children of military families. The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received a $65 million donation from Fred Smith, the founder and chairman of FedEx. Smith is also a Marine Corps veteran. The donation will provide a...
KBTX.com
Celebrate Hanukkah with special treats from Zeitman’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you walk through the door of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan, you are greeted by the sights and smells of cinnamon rolls, bagels and New York Double Ruebens that transport you to an East Coast Deli you’ve only seen in the movies.
KBTX.com
Give the gift that keeps on giving with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is around the corner, but some people are still searching for the perfect gift. The Best of Aggieland Cookbook makes the perfect under-the-tree gift for those who love Bryan-College Station cuisine. With this limited-edition cookbook, people can recreate some of their favorite local dishes, drinks...
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten. It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating after early morning shooting on Bittle Lane
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Bryan. Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Bittle Lane, according to police. Police said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No...
KBTX.com
Keep the kids reading over winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the kids to go on winter break and if you’re looking for a way to keep their minds active, check out one of our local libraries. “There are so many resources available at the library. Aside from the physical, obvious books, we have programming, especially at this time of the year. There are so many events you can participate in at the libraries. For kids and adults, there’s always arts and crafts projects. There’s also a bunch of literacy and STEM activities for the kids,” Beatrice Saba, Library System Director said.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
KBTX.com
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office holds “Shop with a Cop”
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It started to look a lot like Christmas for 11 kids in Burleson County on Friday thanks to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Those 11 children were part of the sheriff’s office’s “Shop with a Cop” program. The children rode with law enforcement from Caldwell Intermediate to Wal-Mart where they could shop for Christmas presents. After the children’s “allowance” had been spent the sheriff’s office helped them wrap their gifts at the Caldwell Fire Station while they ate pizza.
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
KBTX.com
King transferring to Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is transferring to Georgia Tech. King was the starter at the beginning of the season and played in six games for the Aggies. He finishes his injury-riddled career with the Maroon and White with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing, 1 rushing) and 10 interceptions. He threw for 1220 yards this season and 1579 for his career.
KBTX.com
BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley. The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County. BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.
KBTX.com
Holiday artisan market gives small businesses chance to showcase one of a kind items
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -With Christmas being just one week away, last-minute shoppers and lovers of unique items had an opportunity to shop while supporting local merchants. Visit College Station partnered with Century Square to host its annual Holiday Artisan Market on the Green Sunday. More than two dozen vendors...
cbs19.tv
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
