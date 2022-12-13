ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

fox7austin.com

2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas ERs seeing concerning numbers of flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas - The so-called "tripledemic" continues to impact Central Texas, with emergency rooms seeing concerning numbers of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases. With Christmas just a week away, the timing has some doctors worried. Dr. Mason Mileur, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Austin Medical Associates,...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes

2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

