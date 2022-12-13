Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating suspicious death of man who drove into Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin near Riverside and South Lamar. Investigators say just after 3:30 a.m., they responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
fox7austin.com
Travis County Sheriff’s Brown Santa program distributes food, toys
AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday morning was pick-up day for the Travis County Sheriff’s Brown Santa program. The Sheriff’s Office raised money and collected toys all year long for the annual event and then distributed hundreds of gifts to families in need of a little assistance this time of year.
fox7austin.com
Man robs same San Marcos gas station twice in just over a week: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the same gas station twice earlier this month. Police say a man dressed in all black clothing held up a gas station on Old Ranch Road 12 near Holland Street twice in the past two weeks.
fox7austin.com
Man pulled from truck in Lady Bird Lake had gunshot wounds, police say
Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Investigators say a truck went off the road into Lady Bird Lake and the man pulled from that vehicle appeared to have gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
APD makes arrest in Dec. 6 south Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 6 in south Austin, according to an APD news release.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
Texas Attorney General releases update in Jason Landry disappearance
The OAG's update Wednesday reaffirmed conclusions released by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office that Landry was involved in a single-vehicle accident, and it doesn't appear that any other car was in the area or he was expecting to meet up with anyone at the time of his disappearance.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
fox7austin.com
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
Man caught on video taking packages from front porches in Bastrop, deputies say
A man faces mail theft charges after deputies said he was caught on video stealing packages from front porches.
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
fox7austin.com
One dead in wreck on Cesar Chavez
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas ERs seeing concerning numbers of flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases
AUSTIN, Texas - The so-called "tripledemic" continues to impact Central Texas, with emergency rooms seeing concerning numbers of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases. With Christmas just a week away, the timing has some doctors worried. Dr. Mason Mileur, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Austin Medical Associates,...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes
2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
fox7austin.com
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
