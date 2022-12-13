Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb calls for teacher pay increase
INDIANAPOLIS – In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wants to give teachers another raise before he leaves office. “We’re moving in the right direction,” Holcomb said. “We’re just not there yet. And we have the ability, I think we have the financial wherewithal to continue to make gains.”
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb talks school funding, political future in year-end interview
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he wants to give teachers another raise before he leaves office. Gov. Holcomb talks school funding, political future …. Gov. Eric Holcomb says he wants to give teachers another raise before he leaves office. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores...
cbs4indy.com
Alfalfa cubes recalled after 45 horses die
MANZANOLA, Colo. — Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes. The recalled alfalfa cubes were distributed to feed stores and co-ops in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. However, they may have been distributed further.
cbs4indy.com
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
cbs4indy.com
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
INDIANAPOLIS— The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 48 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 24 more deaths than was reported the previous week. However, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the last week.
cbs4indy.com
Flurries fly across Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – As the flurries fly, temperatures continue to drop!. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light pockets of snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana
Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
cbs4indy.com
Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: December 16
INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one...
Comments / 0