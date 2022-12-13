ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Monday, December 19, 2022

ARBITRATOR RULES FOR CITY IN RETIREES’ MEDICARE COVERAGE. An independent arbitrator for the City of New York won a key ruling for Mayor Eric Adams in his plan to move thousands of NYC municipal retirees into a privatized Medicare Advantage Plan and make it the only available health care offering for them, according to several published news reports. Arbitrator Martin Scheinman’s ruling hinged on removing the city’s plan to levy a fine against retirees who choose to remain on the traditional Medicare plan – a policy that would have violated a local law that requires the city to provide retirees with premium-free health coverage for life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
NEW YORK STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 charged in Brooklyn for providing ISIS with Cryptocurrency

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Four people were charged in Brooklyn’s federal court this week with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) after they were allegedly caught making more than $35,000 in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency contributions. Following early morning arrests, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
wwnytv.com

Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park

Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
COEYMANS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY
Oswego County Today

DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
cortlandvoice.com

Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County

A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter weather expected back in the region Sunday night into Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy