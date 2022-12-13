Read full article on original website
What’s News, Breaking: Monday, December 19, 2022
ARBITRATOR RULES FOR CITY IN RETIREES’ MEDICARE COVERAGE. An independent arbitrator for the City of New York won a key ruling for Mayor Eric Adams in his plan to move thousands of NYC municipal retirees into a privatized Medicare Advantage Plan and make it the only available health care offering for them, according to several published news reports. Arbitrator Martin Scheinman’s ruling hinged on removing the city’s plan to levy a fine against retirees who choose to remain on the traditional Medicare plan – a policy that would have violated a local law that requires the city to provide retirees with premium-free health coverage for life.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
4 charged in Brooklyn for providing ISIS with Cryptocurrency
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Four people were charged in Brooklyn’s federal court this week with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) after they were allegedly caught making more than $35,000 in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency contributions. Following early morning arrests, a...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year
photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
Hidden Gems of CNY: 5 bars that serve surprisingly good food (like, really good food)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
Winter weather expected back in the region Sunday night into Monday
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.
