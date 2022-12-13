ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Why supporting What’sUpNewp is vital for our community

What’sUpNewp is a local, independent newsroom that covers Newport and Rhode Island. As a community-driven news source, What’sUpNewp plays a vital role in keeping residents informed about the issues that matter most to them. By supporting What’sUpNewp, you can help ensure that important local news and information is available to all members of the community.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Monday, December 19

Today’s newsletter is 1,061 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🕎 Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate! WUN’s Gerry Goldstein has a bit more to say about the holiday – Spelling aside, ‘Chanukah’ brightens the season. ☀️ This Christmas week is...
NEWPORT, RI
What’s On The Agenda: Newport Historic District Commission’s Dec. 20 Meeting

The Newport Historic District Commission will hold a meeting on December 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of items related to the preservation and maintenance of properties in the historic district. The meeting will be held remotely in compliance with Governor McKee’s executive order on COVID-19.
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Workers removed tents set up outside of Rhode Island’s State House on Saturday after a judge sided with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in a lawsuit over the people who had been camping there to protest a lack of adequate housing. The ACLU and the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

