FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why supporting What’sUpNewp is vital for our community
What’sUpNewp is a local, independent newsroom that covers Newport and Rhode Island. As a community-driven news source, What’sUpNewp plays a vital role in keeping residents informed about the issues that matter most to them. By supporting What’sUpNewp, you can help ensure that important local news and information is available to all members of the community.
What’s Up Today: Monday, December 19
Today’s newsletter is 1,061 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🕎 Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate! WUN’s Gerry Goldstein has a bit more to say about the holiday – Spelling aside, ‘Chanukah’ brightens the season. ☀️ This Christmas week is...
What’s On The Agenda: Newport Historic District Commission’s Dec. 20 Meeting
The Newport Historic District Commission will hold a meeting on December 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of items related to the preservation and maintenance of properties in the historic district. The meeting will be held remotely in compliance with Governor McKee’s executive order on COVID-19.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 17 – 24)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 18 – 24, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. 4M...
National Weather Service issues Small Craft Advisory for Boston Harbor and Narragansett Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Boston Harbor and Narragansett Bay, effective until 4 AM EST Tuesday. This advisory warns of hazardous conditions for small craft due to strong northwest winds of 15 to 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts and waves around 3 feet.
State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Workers removed tents set up outside of Rhode Island’s State House on Saturday after a judge sided with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in a lawsuit over the people who had been camping there to protest a lack of adequate housing. The ACLU and the...
