Massachusetts State

Mass. will be first state to add cannabis curriculum to driver’s ed

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The “Blunt Truth” curriculum will be implemented in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP4pL_0jhVrl4o00
Mass. residents under 18 who take driver's ed will learn about the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana starting in January. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Next year, new Massachusetts drivers will be educated on the hazards of marijuana-impaired driving. The move makes Massachusetts the first state in the country with legal recreational marijuana to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tRJp_0jhVrl4o00

The Registry of Motor Vehicles, or RMV, said Monday that it is adopting a AAA curriculum called “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving,” in partnership with members of the Cannabis Control Commission. The organizations are formally announcing the program at an event on Friday, The Boston Globe reported.

“This is the first generation of driver education students to be licensed since cannabis became legal in Massachusetts, and AAA research shows that impaired driving crashes may increase and continue to injure and kill motorists and their passengers,” the Registry said in a media advisory obtained by the Globe.

The lessons will cover how tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active chemical in marijuana, affects cognition, vision, reaction time, and perception of time and distance behind the wheel.

According to WCVB, officials estimate that approximately 50,000 young drivers will be taught the new program each year in about 700 driving schools statewide.

Comments / 47

Barbara Nguyen
5d ago

Question. Do they cover drinking and driving as well? I think it's a great idea I'm just wondering. Or proper cell phone usage while driving.

Reply(2)
12
skypoint
5d ago

I will have to except these facts…. I hope they’re backed by scientific evidence of research 🧐…. Event through I might dispute the conclusion that MJ slows down reaction time … First what is a person that smokes Weed feel ? Is it really a high or is it more of a good feeling ? I think that weed smoking is more or a mental make be think 🤔 relax me thing … I don’t think that most people that smoke weed, do so to get high … I don’t think that high is something that a weed smoker is looking for… it is what it is - no smoking and driving … it is a known fact that every state that’s legalized weed, auto accident goes ⬆️.. that’s for sure

Reply(5)
3
Primate
5d ago

When making a Left turn make sure you signal and hold your joint responsibly. 🤪 😜

Reply(1)
7
