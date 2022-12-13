ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

wclo.com

Fort Atkinson considers raising taxi rates

Some major changes could be coming to the City of Fort Atkinson’s state-subsidized taxi program. Public Works Director Andy Selle says traditionally, the rates people pay to ride the taxi cover the City’s cost for the program, although with ridership down coming out of the pandemic, that’s no longer the case.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wclo.com

Rock County Jumpstart names program director

Rock County Jumpstart has welcomed someone with over two decades of human resources experience on has their new Program Director. Florence Haley has been named to the role, and has previously served as the Director of HR for the City of Beloit and the School District of Stevens Point, as well as the VP of Human Resources and the CHRO for Rock Valley College.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Conceptual plans for Kwik Trip, hotel move forward

HARTLAND – The Village Board voted Monday night to move forward with conceptual plan reviews for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 and Vettleson Road and a hotel at 221 Cottonwood Ave. Troy Mleziva, real estate director with Kwik Trip, said the proposed convenience store is roughly five acres and has streets on all four sides.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency

MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who died in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. Durrah and two others died in the crash. Family suspects Durrah suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

3 adults dead in multiple-vehicle crash and fire in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Three adults were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that involved 10 vehicles, including a Milwaukee Department of Public Works pothole repair truck. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said just after noon, there was first a relatively minor crash at Watertown Plank and Mayfair roads involving the DPW truck.
WAUWATOSA, WI
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville DAR participates in Wreaths Across America

The Janesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a ceremony for national campaign to remember veterans Saturday morning. Chapter Regent Beth Mullen says they’ll be laying wreaths on the tombstones of veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00am as part of national Wreaths Across America day.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Miss Wisconsin named Miss America

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke impresses the Miss America pageant judges with both her passion for nuclear engineering, but also her skill on the violin. The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison was named Miss America at the annual event in Connecticut Thursday night. Stanke visited SHINE Technologies in Janesville back...
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Shots-fired report under investigation

Janesville police are investigating a report of shots-fired near the downtown. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired a little after 1:00 a.m. Friday in the area of South Jackson and McKinley Streets. Officers report finding no evidence at that time, but about 5:30 a.m. a resident says his vehicle had been struck by bullets in the 300 block of McKinley. Police say no shell cases or other damage was found, and no one has reported being hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL

