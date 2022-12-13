Janesville police are investigating a report of shots-fired near the downtown. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired a little after 1:00 a.m. Friday in the area of South Jackson and McKinley Streets. Officers report finding no evidence at that time, but about 5:30 a.m. a resident says his vehicle had been struck by bullets in the 300 block of McKinley. Police say no shell cases or other damage was found, and no one has reported being hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO