Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
wclo.com
Janesville DAR participates in Wreaths Across America
The Janesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a ceremony for national campaign to remember veterans Saturday morning. Chapter Regent Beth Mullen says they’ll be laying wreaths on the tombstones of veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00am as part of national Wreaths Across America day.
wclo.com
Miss Wisconsin named Miss America
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke impresses the Miss America pageant judges with both her passion for nuclear engineering, but also her skill on the violin. The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison was named Miss America at the annual event in Connecticut Thursday night. Stanke visited SHINE Technologies in Janesville back...
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight.
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
wclo.com
Shots-fired report under investigation
Janesville police are investigating a report of shots-fired near the downtown. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired a little after 1:00 a.m. Friday in the area of South Jackson and McKinley Streets. Officers report finding no evidence at that time, but about 5:30 a.m. a resident says his vehicle had been struck by bullets in the 300 block of McKinley. Police say no shell cases or other damage was found, and no one has reported being hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
