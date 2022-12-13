Read full article on original website
Air Farce Chemtrail Swine
5d ago
People want decent infrastructure but they don't want to pay for it with taxes collected by suspiciously corrupt governments pocketing most of the money. So they pay for the damages done to their vehicles and the injuries a broken infrastructure causes.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucca Loma takes 1st place at esports tournament as K-12 competitive gaming grows in popularityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workersThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Adelanto continues discussion on regulating food truck vendingThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Related
Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Traps Vehicle with Occupants, 6 Hospitalized
San Bernardino, CA: Six occupants in a sedan were trapped and injured after a collision involving a semi-truck just before midnight Friday in the city of San Bernardino. At approximately 11:59 p.m., Dec. 16, San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the intersection of I Street and Mill.
Racing Suspect Involves Innocent Driver in Traffic Collision Ending CHP Pursuit
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended when a freeway racing suspect involved an innocent driver of another vehicle in a traffic collision off the 57 Freeway late Friday night in the city of Diamond Bar. At approximately 11:15 p.m., Dec. 16, CHP attempted to...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
vvng.com
Hit and run suspects in Can-Am arrested after a pursuit in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after a hit-and-run off-road crash that turned into a pursuit in Hesperia. It happened on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:03 a.m., in the desert area west of Arrowhead Lake Road, near Hesperia Lake. Deputies arrived and determined 32-year-old Bryan...
vvng.com
No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville. It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the...
vvng.com
Police investigating a road rage incident on Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Tuesday evening in Victorville. The victim was involved in a road rage incident that started in the area of Bear Valley Road and Hesperia Road at about 6:12 pm, on December 13, 2022. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia...
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
foxla.com
Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
vvng.com
One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on DTLA freeway off-ramp
LOS ANGELES – An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off-ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off-ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off-ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
