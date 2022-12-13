ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Farce Chemtrail Swine
5d ago

People want decent infrastructure but they don't want to pay for it with taxes collected by suspiciously corrupt governments pocketing most of the money. So they pay for the damages done to their vehicles and the injuries a broken infrastructure causes.

KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.  Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
vvng.com

Hit and run suspects in Can-Am arrested after a pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after a hit-and-run off-road crash that turned into a pursuit in Hesperia. It happened on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:03 a.m., in the desert area west of Arrowhead Lake Road, near Hesperia Lake. Deputies arrived and determined 32-year-old Bryan...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville. It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
ROSEMEAD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
vvng.com

One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on DTLA freeway off-ramp

LOS ANGELES – An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off-ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off-ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off-ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA

