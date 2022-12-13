Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Related
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
nbc15.com
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Heart attack patient denied coverage for device; insurer responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It’s a prescribed device that a doctor told a Waukesha man could save his life. Yet, his insurance provider has denied coverage, calling the device "not medically necessary." After surviving a heart attack at just 47 years old, Dan Saccomando wasn’t taking any chances. It’s the...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
wclo.com
Fort Atkinson considers raising taxi rates
Some major changes could be coming to the City of Fort Atkinson’s state-subsidized taxi program. Public Works Director Andy Selle says traditionally, the rates people pay to ride the taxi cover the City’s cost for the program, although with ridership down coming out of the pandemic, that’s no longer the case.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend
Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
wclo.com
Rock County Jumpstart names program director
Rock County Jumpstart has welcomed someone with over two decades of human resources experience on has their new Program Director. Florence Haley has been named to the role, and has previously served as the Director of HR for the City of Beloit and the School District of Stevens Point, as well as the VP of Human Resources and the CHRO for Rock Valley College.
Madison family lucky to be alive after kitchen fire, officials say
The Madison Fire Department says a child playing with a stove may have started a kitchen fire on the city's north side earlier this week.
Two people displaced after fire at Town of Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were forced to evacuate early Sunday due to a fire in the Town of Beloit. Crews were sent to the 400 block of East Community Drive overnight and found some coming from the roof of a building. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two people and their pets were able...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
wclo.com
Miss Wisconsin named Miss America
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke impresses the Miss America pageant judges with both her passion for nuclear engineering, but also her skill on the violin. The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison was named Miss America at the annual event in Connecticut Thursday night. Stanke visited SHINE Technologies in Janesville back...
Parents charged in child’s overdose death to stand trial in fall 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman charged with child neglect after their baby overdosed on fentanyl last year will stand trial in the fall of next year, court records show. Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face a felony charge of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime....
