nbc15.com

DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
DEFOREST, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heart attack patient denied coverage for device; insurer responds

WAUKESHA, Wis. - It’s a prescribed device that a doctor told a Waukesha man could save his life. Yet, his insurance provider has denied coverage, calling the device "not medically necessary." After surviving a heart attack at just 47 years old, Dan Saccomando wasn’t taking any chances. It’s the...
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wortfm.org

Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice

In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Fort Atkinson considers raising taxi rates

Some major changes could be coming to the City of Fort Atkinson’s state-subsidized taxi program. Public Works Director Andy Selle says traditionally, the rates people pay to ride the taxi cover the City’s cost for the program, although with ridership down coming out of the pandemic, that’s no longer the case.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend

Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Rock County Jumpstart names program director

Rock County Jumpstart has welcomed someone with over two decades of human resources experience on has their new Program Director. Florence Haley has been named to the role, and has previously served as the Director of HR for the City of Beloit and the School District of Stevens Point, as well as the VP of Human Resources and the CHRO for Rock Valley College.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Miss Wisconsin named Miss America

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke impresses the Miss America pageant judges with both her passion for nuclear engineering, but also her skill on the violin. The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison was named Miss America at the annual event in Connecticut Thursday night. Stanke visited SHINE Technologies in Janesville back...
WISCONSIN STATE

