kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
KFVS12
Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating 4 people
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man. Robert L. Gifford is last known to be living within Franklin County in the Sesser area. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to provide that via...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
KFVS12
Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
KFVS12
Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots
KFVS12
Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna Correctional Facility donated gifts to Arrowleaf’s Angel Tree program. According to a release from Arrowleaf, the program provides Christmas toys, bikes, clothes and more to more than 400 children in the region. They said the staff at the correctional facility bought gifts for...
KFVS12
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
KFVS12
5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.
KFVS12
More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across America event
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas. Meghan Smith says temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine.
KFVS12
JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed. According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was...
