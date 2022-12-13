ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department

For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. More than 1,000 students graduate at Southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots

For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way. More than 1,000...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.

A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way. More than 1,000 students...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across America event

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys. Wreaths Across...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed. According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was...
CARTERVILLE, IL

