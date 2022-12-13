Freshman Nick Harris captured his second medal of the championships; Jordan Skilken wins silver on the women’s 10-meter platform. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Texas freshman Nick Harris captured gold in the men's 1-meter springboard and Jordan Skilken won silver on the women's 10-meter platform on Sunday at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. It marked the second medal of the week for Harris, who earned bronze in the synchronized 3-meter on Thursday, and the second gold of the week for Texas Diving with Hailey Hernandez having won the women's 1-meter competition on Friday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO