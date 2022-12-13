Read full article on original website
No. 1 Volleyball wins 2022 National Championship
OMAHA, Neb. – No. 1 Texas Volleyball swept No. 4 Louisville, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24, to secure the program's fourth National Championship on Saturday at CHI Health Center. The Longhorns completed an incredible season with a 28-1 overall record and the first National Championship since 2012, sweeping the Cardinals in resounding fashion. Head Coach Jerritt Elliott picked up his second National Championship as the Longhorns' head coach.
Harris wins 1-meter national crown at USA Diving Winter Nationals
Freshman Nick Harris captured his second medal of the championships; Jordan Skilken wins silver on the women’s 10-meter platform. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Texas freshman Nick Harris captured gold in the men's 1-meter springboard and Jordan Skilken won silver on the women's 10-meter platform on Sunday at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. It marked the second medal of the week for Harris, who earned bronze in the synchronized 3-meter on Thursday, and the second gold of the week for Texas Diving with Hailey Hernandez having won the women's 1-meter competition on Friday.
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Deion Sanders Has Message For His Critics After Leaving Jackson State
Deion Sanders has taken quite a bit of heat for his decision to leave Jackson State and take a new Power Five job with Colorado. Sanders was an outspoken champion of HBCU advancement and pledged to bring Jackson State to national prominence. Some fans and analysts are calling Sanders a...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State
After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were transported to UMMC. Hinds...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
vicksburgnews.com
Jackson couple arrested in Vicksburg for commercial burglaries
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of a Jackson couple who were involved in two commercial burglaries within the city. Tony Terrell, 52, and Brandy Reed, 30, both of Jackson, Mississippi, were arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries. The...
WAPT
Lightning sparks house fire, 2 rescued
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were taken to a hospital after they were saved from a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire on Pine Ridge Circle was sparked by lightning, according to Chief Scott Berry, with the Reservoir Fire Department. Firefighters pulled the two people from the house, Berry said.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD arrests three in separate crimes on Friday
The Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests on Friday involving separate crimes. Adolph Carson, 48, of Vicksburg, was arrested by Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division on Friday, Dec. 9, on a warrant for the sale of cocaine. Carson appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
