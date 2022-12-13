Read full article on original website
25-year-old Murfreesboro man with medical condition found safe, says TBI
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:55 P.M.:. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that they have found Cameron Delgado and he is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 25-year-old Cameron Delgado. Delgado is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds,...
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
Man on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list turns himself in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to our affiliate WKRN, earlier this week a man turned himself in to police after he made an appearance on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said that, 30-year-old Enrico Groves Jr. was wanted on...
Councilman proposes $50M of stadium money goes toward DCS amid crisis
A Metro councilman suggests Mayor Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium. But this is only if Governor Lee agrees to use it to address problems in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The resolution from...
Georgia gas prices continue decline for Christmas week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop as the Christmas holiday approaches this week. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, marking a 10-cent decrease from a week ago. The average is also 36 cents less than...
Clouds increase, Arctic front late week
Weather Forecast Prepared Monday, December 19th, 2022. Clouds build today with temperatures warming up to the mid 40s for this afternoon. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday through Friday morning. This could produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. As far as any rain/mix/snow amounts, it is way to early for that, and remains highly uncertain. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for wintry precipitation. After the front passes, a drier and bitterly cold air mass settles in for Friday through Christmas Day. Low temperatures both Friday and Saturday Morning (Christmas Eve) could be in the single digit to low/mid 10's range. And, daily highs could stay below freezing in the 20s. Christmas Day could also be below freezing from start to finish.
