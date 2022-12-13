Weather Forecast Prepared Monday, December 19th, 2022. Clouds build today with temperatures warming up to the mid 40s for this afternoon. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday through Friday morning. This could produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. As far as any rain/mix/snow amounts, it is way to early for that, and remains highly uncertain. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for wintry precipitation. After the front passes, a drier and bitterly cold air mass settles in for Friday through Christmas Day. Low temperatures both Friday and Saturday Morning (Christmas Eve) could be in the single digit to low/mid 10's range. And, daily highs could stay below freezing in the 20s. Christmas Day could also be below freezing from start to finish.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO