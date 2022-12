ABILENE, Texas — A car plowed through a home this at around 1:30pm this afternoon in Abilene on South Willis and College Street. According to officials, the car cut across a northbound lane, jumped a curb, and went through a home. A man and a woman fled the scene but were soon found close by, and the driver was given several citations.

