New plan for Colorado River cuts could come next month

With less available water on the Colorado River, Arizona is taking the largest cuts of any state.

However, federal water officials now believe cuts currently planned are not enough and hope to develop a new set of plans by the end of January.

Arizona water officials hope those plans will spread the burden more evenly among the seven states reliant on Colorado River water.

“Everyone needs to step up. Arizona has been carrying this on our shoulders way too long,” said Warren Tenney, executive director of the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association during the group’s August meeting. “Everyone needs to step up now. It’s too serious; we can’t just do it by ourselves.”

Wednesday begins a three-day conference of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas.

Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, said she had hoped some clarity might come out of this week’s conference but is less hopeful now.

“Just because the process of getting to agreement is so difficult and at least outwardly I haven’t seen a lot of indication (of progress),” Porter told the Daily Independent.

It is so difficult that the Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency that oversees rights to water on the Colorado River, tasked states with agreeing on cuts of 2 million acre-feet per year of the total 15 million acre feet allocated from the river, but states could not agree on the plan by an August deadline.

Facing what Tenney called a “historic mega-drought,” mandatory cuts to state’s Colorado River water were seen for the first time in 2022. Arizona cut 18% of it’s Colorado River water allocation this year and the current plan would bump that number up to 21% in 2023, far more than any other state.

Those cuts have been mostly born by Arizona’s farmers. Municipalities have yet to be impacted.

The Bureau of Reclamation now projects that plan, most recently updated in 2019, might not do enough to cut water use. A worst-case scenario would create water levels low enough to stop hydropower generation at the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell as early as spring 2023.

However, Bureau of Reclamation officials said agreement on a new plan with more cuts by the end of January would be able to be enacted in 2023.

“We think that January would be the latest that we would be able to meet the schedule and do the analysis,” said Genevieve Johnson, a project manager for the Bureau of Reclamation during a webinar earlier this month.

If no further cuts are agreed to, the Bureau also has plans to share water between Lake Powell and Lake Mead to ensure neither lose hydropower generation. Officials also said they are considering the possibility of remodeling the dams to change water levels necessary for hydropower generation, but that would not be able to be accomplished in the next year.

Porter says further cuts are coming, it’s just a negotiation of what each state will need to cut.

“The total amount of water that’s taken out of the Colorado River is going to be reduced. We just don’t know how that reduction is going to be shared.”

Current plan for cuts

In 2022, Arizona cut 512,000 acre feet of its 2.8 million acre feet annual allocation from the Colorado River. If no new plan is struck next month, the state would increase its cuts to 592,000 acre feet, about 21% of its allocation.

The only others taking mandatory cuts are Nevada, planned to cut 25,000 acre feet in 2023 or about 8% of its allocation, and Mexico, cutting 104,000 acre feet or 7% of its allocation.

Arizona’s cuts are more dramatic than other states, many of which are not taking any cuts yet, but would if the river’s levels reach a more severe level of shortage.

First, there is a key distinction between Upper Basin and Lower Basin states. None of the Upper Basin states — Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico — are taking any mandatory cuts yet. This is because they voluntarily have been using only about 4 million of their 7.5 million acre-feet of total allocation in recent years.

Arizona has the most junior priority among the three Lower Basin states — Arizona, Nevada and California. That status has a long history involving a decades-long Supreme Court case, Arizona v. California, over states’ rights to water on the river.

The 1922 Colorado River Compact allocated 7.5 million acre feet per year to the Upper Basin states and the same for the Lower Basin states, but did nothing to establish rights within those groups.

For years, Arizona couldn’t use much water from the Colorado River because it had no way to get it to central Arizona, where most of its users are. Arizona was only using about 1.2 million acre-feet per year for communities along the main stem of the river, mainly Yuma and the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

California benefited from this because it left more water for it to use. However, this setup was not sustainable for life in central Arizona.

“Arizona was in a really bad way in that the central part of the state… was over drafting groundwater at a rate of 2.5 million-3 million acre feet per year,” Porter said.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled in Arizona’s favor that it should have an annual allocation of 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water.

However, then came the challenge of being able to get that water to users. The solution was the Central Arizona Project, a canal system which today still pumps Colorado River water to Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, which house about 80% of the state’s population.

It was a costly project though, and Arizona needed a large federal loan to make it a reality. For California’s delegation to sign onto the plan, they added the condition Arizona would have junior priority if cuts were to be necessary.

Where would further cuts come from?

It is still unclear which states would see further cuts and to what extent to save the 2 million acre-feet the Bureau of Reclamation wants to cut from Colorado River use. Arizona water officials argue Arizona shouldn’t see further cuts than under the current plan because it is already cutting the most.

In particular, many have pointed at California as needing to do more, as the only Lower Basin state that is not currently cutting its allocation.

The worst-case scenario

The Bureau of Reclamation showed the worst-case projection would mean Lake Powell loses hydropower by spring or summer 2023 with no further action. The bureau hopes states will agree to further cuts in time to be enacted in 2023, but also has plans to temporarily stave off loss of hydropower if no agreement is reached.

Bureau officials emphasized during their presentation that is the worst projection of many possible outcomes. It projects the next few years to match the worst runoff into the Colorado River system in the past 20 years, which was in the early 2000s.

When precipitation has been scarce, inflows into the river can be harmed because the dry earth soaks up more water than it otherwise would, leaving less to flow into the river.

Daniel Bunk, a Bureau of Reclamation water manager, said four of the last five years have seen below-average runoff into the Colorado River, ranging from 37% to 63% of average.

Porter said projecting for the worst-case scenario is “the only prudent way to plan.” She said all water deals are to provide people certainty, which also means economic security.

“I don’t think it’s profitable to look at agreements that we’ve reached to try to reassess, ‘Was that a good deal or a bad deal?’ Because the deals were reached in order to give people clarity and certainty, and that’s what they did. And it gave everybody a chance to then plan accordingly,” she said.

Not overallocation but reduction of supply

Porter said a term attributed to the shortage on the river — overallocation — isn’t really accurate. Population growth has done little to affect demand from the river because of better water efficiency and because of agricultural economies – the heaviest water users – being replaced by other economies.

States also have been using far less than the full 15 million acre-feet per year allocation. It’s not a matter of there being too much demand, it’s a matter of the supply reducing because of drought and climate change.

“Overallocation is a sort of simplistic way of what’s happening. What we’re really seeing is declining inflows,” Porter said.