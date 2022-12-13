Read full article on original website
City commissioners hit BOCC on housing decision
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) vote to withdraw support from an affordable housing development in East Gainesville prompted a strong reaction from several Gainesville City Commission members. The BOCC on Tuesday voted 3-2 to pull its local monetary match from the Dogwood Village Apartment, a 96-unit workforce...
MCBOCC will consider an application for a sand mine in Orange Springs
Dozens of residents in the tiny enclave of Orange Springs say a proposed sand mine, if approved, will forever ruin their community’s tranquil character, destroy crucial wildlife habitat and taint adjacent Orange Creek and nearby critical natural water resources. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to...
Paying the price: GRU customers question why their bills are so high
Watch above: Lisa Jordan, 54, talks about how her $2,000 Gainesville Regional Utilities bills have affected her business, Nature’s Pet Day Spa, off of West Newberry Road in northwest Gainesville. (Lauren Witte/WUFT News) Hayley Shea is a lifelong Gainesville resident who’s considering moving to another state. Why? Because her...
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
Homosassa Man faces theft charges in Citrus County after adjudicated guilty in Marion County for similar crime
A Homosassa man is sitting in the Citrus County jail facing charges theft and trafficking in stolen property. On Monday Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Christopher Scott Manco, 38, from the Marion County jail and placed him in the Citrus County jail.
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice
Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
Lake City Police Department: Missing and endangered man located safe
LAKE CITY, Fla — UPDATE: The Lake City Police Department released a statement saying Jeffrey Petush was located safe. ORIGINAL: The Lake City Police Department issued a missing person report Sunday morning for Jeffrey Loureston Petush. He was last seen in the area of Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility...
UF Commencement Ceremonies will take place this weekend
Gainesville, FL — This weekend more than 4,400 graduates will celebrate their accomplishments in the University of Florida's fall commencement ceremonies. “I am feeling really good. It has felt like I have been here almost as long as I can remember now, three and a half years. So it feels great to have family here and just celebrate being done," UF graduate student Nathan Greaves said.
GPD Night of Compassion
The City of Gainesville Police Department (GPD) have dedicated the entire month of December to gun violence awareness. To kick off the weekend, Friday night police hosted: A Night of Compassion at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center in East Gainesville. Officers, family, and friends gathered to pray and remember their loved ones.
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
University of Florida police arrest man for attempting to steal packages from campus housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after trying to steal packages from residents at the University of Florida campus housing on Saturday. University of Florida police officers say Steven Coleman, 35, went door-to-door stealing Amazon packages in the Tanglewood Village Housing Complex. Earlier that day, an officer...
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge
A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
