Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

City commissioners hit BOCC on housing decision

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) vote to withdraw support from an affordable housing development in East Gainesville prompted a strong reaction from several Gainesville City Commission members. The BOCC on Tuesday voted 3-2 to pull its local monetary match from the Dogwood Village Apartment, a 96-unit workforce...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Paying the price: GRU customers question why their bills are so high

Watch above: Lisa Jordan, 54, talks about how her $2,000 Gainesville Regional Utilities bills have affected her business, Nature’s Pet Day Spa, off of West Newberry Road in northwest Gainesville. (Lauren Witte/WUFT News) Hayley Shea is a lifelong Gainesville resident who’s considering moving to another state. Why? Because her...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice

Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Commencement Ceremonies will take place this weekend

Gainesville, FL — This weekend more than 4,400 graduates will celebrate their accomplishments in the University of Florida's fall commencement ceremonies. “I am feeling really good. It has felt like I have been here almost as long as I can remember now, three and a half years. So it feels great to have family here and just celebrate being done," UF graduate student Nathan Greaves said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD Night of Compassion

The City of Gainesville Police Department (GPD) have dedicated the entire month of December to gun violence awareness. To kick off the weekend, Friday night police hosted: A Night of Compassion at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center in East Gainesville. Officers, family, and friends gathered to pray and remember their loved ones.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge

A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL

