City will spend $400,000 to help businesses struggling with construction mayhem
SAN ANTONIO - After hearing from unhappy business owners affected by seemingly endless construction, the cityof San Antonio is launching a $400,000 pilot program to help. Three-fourths of the money will go toward marketing and promotion - letting people know which businesses are open and how to reach them. "One...
House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips
SAN ANTONIO — With gas prices lowering and inflation easing we went to see where you will get the best deal for your last second holiday vacation or staycation. San Antonio, it's the holiday season and even Santa is ready for a vacation. Travel planners said you can expect...
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at woman on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an unknown person in a separate vehicle shot at her on the highway. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado at around 7:40 p.m. Police say the woman was in a car with other passengers when an unknown...
Best new Airbnb host in Texas is located in Dripping Springs
Airbnb announced that a man who has a listing in Dripping Springs is the top new host in the state of Texas. Derek has nearly 125 check-ins, maintains a near-perfect 4.98 rating and is already a Superhost after beginning hosting just this year. ALSO | Adam Sandler bringing stand-up tour...
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
Marines, volunteers distribute more than 20,000 toys to families in need
SAN ANTONIO – More than 10,000 children in the city were given hope and joy with the gift of toys. Toys for Tots hosted a free toy driveaway for underprivileged children in the community. Marines from the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion dawned the hat of Santa for local children, just...
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
Charities hoping to help families in need
Several San Antonio families are in need looking for some sort of assistance. "We are seeing a rise in basic needs in general," says Catholic Charities, "food, clothing, hygiene kits, new socks/undergarments. Many people are struggling at this time." Erica Benavides, Interim Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent...
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
Suspect wanted in shooting of 14-year-old walking his dog on South East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy back on November 17 of this year. Police say the teen was walking his dog near The Reserve at Pecan Valley, located at...
Man arrested for committing lottery fraud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after stealing loads of lottery tickets and cashing in on them. Police say 35-year-old Alex Vasquez and others would enter local convenience stores, take the entire lottery ticket case, and then leave. According to the police, Vasquez would cash in on...
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash
BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
