Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Film Festival 2023 postponed in order to develop a new business model
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Film Festival 2023 has been postponed and the organization will spend the new few months working to revise a new business plan and model. The org says that its board of directors decided to postpone the festival until 2024 in because of a change in filmgoing habits after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
foxbaltimore.com
Dry To Kick Off The Week; Rain On The Way & Cold Temps For The Weekend In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Staying dry through Wednesday; Rain moves in Thursday. The wind will pick up a bit this afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s will feel cooler than that with the wind. You can get your outdoor activities in the next few days as we stay dry.
foxbaltimore.com
5th Annual Pack-a-Trolley event benefiting children in foster care
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Comfort Cases held their Fifth Annual Pack-a-Trolley event on Friday, which helps benefit children in foster care. Comfort Cases is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care. When children enter into foster care, the non-profit said...
foxbaltimore.com
Give the gift of life during the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give the gift of life by donating blood to those in need this holiday season. The Ravens Council of Roosts teams up with the Red Cross to host its first blood drive. Executive Director for Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties Chapters of the Red Cross Curt...
foxbaltimore.com
Wes Moore delivers Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore delivered the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday to nearly 500 students. "Morgan State represents the very best of our state, and indeed, our country," Moore said. "Founded during reconstruction, committed to social justice and academic excellence, you have been strengthened by strivers who came here with dreams and left with a plan."
foxbaltimore.com
Brisk weekend in Baltimore before the next threat of winter weather
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 17 — A quiet but chilly weather pattern takes hold through midweek before the next threat for winter weather. Saturday is dry and brisk with highs only reaching the middle 40s. Sunday is the colder of the two weekend days with highs stuck in the blustery low 40s.
foxbaltimore.com
Dry start to week before next chance for wintry weather in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. December 18 — The week starts dry before the next weather-maker brings the next chance for winter precipitation. Sunday is another dry, cold, and blustery day with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Monday through Wednesday remains dry...
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
foxbaltimore.com
Questionable timing of City Council President Nick Mosby's tribute to celebrate Marilyn
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the last year, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been filmed countless time, hanging her head walking in and out of city buildings in preparation for her federal perjury trial. But Thursday, her chin was up inside City Hall, with City Council voting...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
foxbaltimore.com
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
foxbaltimore.com
Police locate victim in Baltimore abduction & carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (UPDATE) -- Police say thanks to all of the calls and assistance the victim has been located safe and unharmed. Police needed help locating a missing adult after an abduction and carjacking took place in Baltimore. In reference to a carjacking and abduction that occurred in...
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old man killed in West Baltimore stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a 60-year-old man was killed in a West Baltimore stabbing on Saturday night. At approximately 7:41PM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a report of a cutting. Once police arrived at the scene, officers located a 60-year-old man suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
2 people hospitalized following 7 vehicle crash with cement truck in Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that involved a loaded cement truck. The crash was in the area of Colesville Road & Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring, MCFRS confirmed. Six other vehicles outside of the truck...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott give himself grade of 'b-minus' in crime prevention in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — “It sure seems like Baltimore’s public schools are not the only ones engaging in grade inflation if you are giving yourself a b, after a record-breaking year of violence in Baltimore again.”. Former federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah once ran for the office Brandon Scott...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 7 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County police are investigating after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Columbia. At approximately 10:08PM. a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Governor-Elect Wes Moore tours Government House with Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, his wife, Dawn, and their children to Government House in Annapolis today. Gov. Hogan is leaving office after two terms. Moore won the election in November, beating Republican Dan Cox.
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
Comments / 0