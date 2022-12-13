ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Film Festival 2023 postponed in order to develop a new business model

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Film Festival 2023 has been postponed and the organization will spend the new few months working to revise a new business plan and model. The org says that its board of directors decided to postpone the festival until 2024 in because of a change in filmgoing habits after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5th Annual Pack-a-Trolley event benefiting children in foster care

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Comfort Cases held their Fifth Annual Pack-a-Trolley event on Friday, which helps benefit children in foster care. Comfort Cases is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care. When children enter into foster care, the non-profit said...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Give the gift of life during the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give the gift of life by donating blood to those in need this holiday season. The Ravens Council of Roosts teams up with the Red Cross to host its first blood drive. Executive Director for Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties Chapters of the Red Cross Curt...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wes Moore delivers Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore delivered the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday to nearly 500 students. "Morgan State represents the very best of our state, and indeed, our country," Moore said. "Founded during reconstruction, committed to social justice and academic excellence, you have been strengthened by strivers who came here with dreams and left with a plan."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Brisk weekend in Baltimore before the next threat of winter weather

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 17 — A quiet but chilly weather pattern takes hold through midweek before the next threat for winter weather. Saturday is dry and brisk with highs only reaching the middle 40s. Sunday is the colder of the two weekend days with highs stuck in the blustery low 40s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dry start to week before next chance for wintry weather in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. December 18 — The week starts dry before the next weather-maker brings the next chance for winter precipitation. Sunday is another dry, cold, and blustery day with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Monday through Wednesday remains dry...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police locate victim in Baltimore abduction & carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (UPDATE) -- Police say thanks to all of the calls and assistance the victim has been located safe and unharmed. Police needed help locating a missing adult after an abduction and carjacking took place in Baltimore. In reference to a carjacking and abduction that occurred in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old man killed in West Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a 60-year-old man was killed in a West Baltimore stabbing on Saturday night. At approximately 7:41PM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a report of a cutting. Once police arrived at the scene, officers located a 60-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, 7 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County police are investigating after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Columbia. At approximately 10:08PM. a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy