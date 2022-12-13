ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Parole denied for inmate convicted of killing Niles Police Officer

The man sentenced to life in prison for robbing and killing a Niles Police Officer forty years ago will remain behind bars for at least another ten years. According to information posted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the next parole hearing for 58-year-old Randy Fellows is scheduled for 2032.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley

A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City police investigating damage to ball fields at Memorial Park

Grove City Police are investigating damage at Grove City Memorial Park. According to the release, the damage was in the area of the baseball and softball fields. The damage happened Thursday night into Friday morning. Police say the suspect drove through the grass and caused extensive property damage to the...
GROVE CITY, PA

