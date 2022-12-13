Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
One person is dead after deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Friday night.
Man found dead in Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for inmate convicted of killing Niles Police Officer
The man sentenced to life in prison for robbing and killing a Niles Police Officer forty years ago will remain behind bars for at least another ten years. According to information posted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the next parole hearing for 58-year-old Randy Fellows is scheduled for 2032.
PSP looking for more information on hit and run in Beaver Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black SUV that then drives around a white SUV and the man fires the first shot.
WFMJ.com
Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley
A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
cleveland19.com
Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
2 people in custody following police chase in Youngstown
Two people are in custody after a stolen car led Liberty police in a chase that ended on the East Side.
myfox28columbus.com
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
cleveland19.com
Judge orders evaluation for man convicted of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who kidnapped a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November must undergo a competency evaluation, a federal judge ordered Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Stinnett pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James Gwin in March. His sentencing was originally set for the afternoon of Dec. 15. However,...
Warren man charged with vandalism after rock thrown through police department door
A Warren man is facing a vandalism charge after police investigated a rock thrown through a glass door to the police department's lobby.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio are calling the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog who was found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care.
WFMJ.com
Springfield Twp. pilot jailed; charged in YSU stadium low flight case
The Springfield Township pilot accused of flying a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game more than three years ago found himself in jail this weekend. According to jail records, Christopher Wilkinson, 33, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges...
Man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A man who pleaded guilty last month to a federal gun charge was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison.
Local police department spreading holiday cheer with traffic stops
Typically, when you run a red light, it's about to be a bad day -- but instead, a few people in Campbell got a holiday surprise Saturday afternoon.
Warren police arrest wanted man during undercover drug deal
Police arrested a wanted man after they say they set up an undercover drug buy from him in Warren.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Grove City police investigating damage to ball fields at Memorial Park
Grove City Police are investigating damage at Grove City Memorial Park. According to the release, the damage was in the area of the baseball and softball fields. The damage happened Thursday night into Friday morning. Police say the suspect drove through the grass and caused extensive property damage to the...
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
