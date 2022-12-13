ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FBI quiet on East Lansing raid

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKDbD_0jhVpl9E00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The FBI says they can not tell us anything regarding a raid on an East Lansing Home due to the nature of this investigation, but the fact that a raid happened in what is being called a “quiet neighborhood” is surprising to most.

The FBI has confirmed with us that a search warrant was in fact executed at the house on the 300 block of Highland avenue.

Several people who live nearby said that two men in their late twenties or early thirties moved into the home in late July or early August.

They also say they constantly saw large boxes being delivered to the home, and that the windows were covered from the time they moved in.

One person who says he moved to the area right around the same time said he often noticed lots of remodeling going on in the backyard and that he always saw lavish vehicles around the home.

“I’ve seen them out and about. I’ve seen their garage a lot. But I don’t know them though.
There are some really nice cars I’ve seen in the garage, there are like some pretty expensive cars. So I don’t know if that had something to do with it,” said Victor Blocker. “This is a low to no traffic area, so it’s quite surprising to see. So we’ll have to just see what happens.”

We do know the FBI is leading this investigation. East Lansing police were only there to assist. This story is still developing so we will continue to follow it to find out exactly why the FBI was raiding this home to begin with.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty in October of providing “material support for a terrorist” act as part of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. On Thursday, they learned their fate. The sentencing lasted more than two hours. The trio of men sat next to their attorneys […]
LANSING, MI
Up North Voice

DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier's family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found. In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found. It wasn't clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
wcmu.org

"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot

The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy