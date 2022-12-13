ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022

Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert L Alcorn obituary 1939~2022

Robert L Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clarence A Overcash obituary 1945~2022

Clarence A Overcash, Jr., 77, of Dillsburg, PA passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born June 11, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Clarence A. Overcash, Sr. and Leola (Ellis) Overcash. Clarence attended James Buchanan Junior – Senior...
DILLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022

Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022

John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022

Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022

Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Franklin County Free Press

Carl B Vallow obituary 1928~2022

Carl B Vallow, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1928 in Kinmundy, Marion County, Illinois, he was the son of the late Jesse Norris (JN) Vallow, long term Publisher/Editor of “The Kinmundy Express”, a weekly newspaper in Southern Illinois, and the late Jessie Avis (Backensto) Vallow.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022

Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022

Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy