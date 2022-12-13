Read full article on original website
High School Sports: Southern Fulton beat Everett
Southern Fulton won against Everett Saturday afternoon in an Inter-County Conference game, 49-44. The Indians (2-3, 1-3 ICC) led at the half 22-15, and continued to battle to keep the lead. Southern Fulton was led by Emma Wilson with 14 points, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 3 rebounds. Andrea Elder...
SU Men’s Basketball’s last second comeback falls short against Fairmont
The Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team erased large deficits in the second half and in overtime, but ultimately came up short in an intense nonconference battle against the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons Tuesday inside Heiges Field House, 86-85. How it happened. After fighting back from an eight-point deficit to...
High School Sports: Forbes Road at Claysburg
The Forbes Road varsity team basketball team lost in a game against Claysburg. Claysburg scored 64 points to Forbes Road’s 44. Claysburg just couldn’t miss from the three-point line. Michael Strait had 16 to lead for Forbes Road. Elias Ritchey had 15 for Claysburg. The Forbes Road junior...
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022
Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
Garibaldi and Jedeloo named to 2022 NFHCA All-America Team
The Shippensburg University field hockey team had two of its players named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America Team on Friday afternoon. Freshman Agus Garibaldi (Recoleta, Argentina/Colegio San Agustin) and sophomore Tess Jedeloo (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Hervormd Lyceum Zuid) both were named to the All-America First Team.
Robert L Alcorn obituary 1939~2022
Robert L Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to...
Clarence A Overcash obituary 1945~2022
Clarence A Overcash, Jr., 77, of Dillsburg, PA passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born June 11, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Clarence A. Overcash, Sr. and Leola (Ellis) Overcash. Clarence attended James Buchanan Junior – Senior...
Leo B “Lee” Healy obituary 1948~2022
Leo B “Lee” Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA., he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior...
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022
Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
Charles P “Chuck” Vickers 1936~2022
Major Charles P “Chuck” Vickers Army Ret., 86, of Fayetteville, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Somerford Place, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 9, 1936 in Honduras he was the son of the late William A. Vickers and Perfecta Padilla. Chuck was raised in...
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022
John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022
Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022
Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
Carl B Vallow obituary 1928~2022
Carl B Vallow, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1928 in Kinmundy, Marion County, Illinois, he was the son of the late Jesse Norris (JN) Vallow, long term Publisher/Editor of “The Kinmundy Express”, a weekly newspaper in Southern Illinois, and the late Jessie Avis (Backensto) Vallow.
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022
Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022
Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson 1936~2022
Alfred L “Hutch” Hutchinson, 86, of Pleasant Hall, PA, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Tuesday, April 7, 1936 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Alfred and Helen Myers Hutchinson, Jr. Alfred was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior...
