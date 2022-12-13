ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

orangecountytribune.com

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck

ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA.com

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Six juveniles arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in South Los Angeles

Police arrested six juvenile suspects on Thursday, all of whom are connected to a series of robberies allegedly made through a social media application. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They eventually located the stolen vehicle, a green Honda Civic, at around 9 p.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspects instead fled from officers, prompting a pursuit that continued until the Honda crashed into a vehicle parked on 88th Street and Menlo Avenue in South Los Angeles. Officers detained six suspects at the scene and recovered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
HeySoCal

Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles

A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested

A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

