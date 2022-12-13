Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
2urbangirls.com
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
6 juveniles arrested in connection with dating app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles
Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in Southeast Los Angeles. Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app Tagged. They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to […]
KTLA.com
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Six juveniles arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in South Los Angeles
Police arrested six juvenile suspects on Thursday, all of whom are connected to a series of robberies allegedly made through a social media application. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They eventually located the stolen vehicle, a green Honda Civic, at around 9 p.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspects instead fled from officers, prompting a pursuit that continued until the Honda crashed into a vehicle parked on 88th Street and Menlo Avenue in South Los Angeles. Officers detained six suspects at the scene and recovered...
Overnight Compton Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Two DUI Arrests
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA
Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene.
Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
signalscv.com
Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested
A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for kidnapping, raping, killing 4 women while on GPS monitoring
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old convicted pedophile was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and killing four women while he was on GPS monitoring. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Franc Cano and Steven Dean Gordon, 53, were registered...
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
