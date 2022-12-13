ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Connecticut Public

Paul Braun

Paul Braun is WRKF's Capitol Access reporter. Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death. Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. Trump Executive Orders...
LOUISIANA STATE
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'

Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions in some states have added more barriers to the process. That's where abortion doulas can come in, offering advice and emotional support to patients. In North Carolina, groups that train these doulas say interest in the job has surged since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Claire Donnelly at member station WFAE in Charlotte has the story.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?

Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Last cycle, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won there for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week. WABE's Sam Gringlas tries to answer the question - has Georgia arrived as a purple state?
GEORGIA STATE
Polio detection in New York wastewater is declining

The polio virus is being found in fewer wastewater samples across New York, including in Nassau County where a positive sample was detected in August. As of December 5, polio was detected in 94 wastewater samples collected in Nassau, Kings, Queens, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties between April and October. Half of the cases are genetically tied to the infection of an unvaccinated Rockland resident in July, the first case in New York since 1990.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
