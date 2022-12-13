Read full article on original website
The week in CT news: Remembering Sandy Hook, East Granby gun incident, Puerto Rican statehood
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Parents memorialize Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later
Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. For some former Sandy Hook students, their experience that day sent them down a path of activism. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU followed the journey of a few young survivors. DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: Maggie...
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
Connecticut lawsuit against transgender girls competing in women's athletics is dismissed
A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut's policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
A CT governor notified Sandy Hook families about loved ones. 'I have revisited that day many times.'
Someone had to tell them. “I’m with people who donÆt know where their spouse is, or don’t know where their children are.”. Former Gov. Dannel Malloy recalled his time in Newtown immediately after the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead.
Paul Braun
Paul Braun is WRKF's Capitol Access reporter. Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death. Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. Trump Executive Orders...
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
The threats were fake, but for Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear was lasting
Nov. 15 started like any other for Kristen DeForge, until she got a text that morning from her daughter, Jenna, a senior at Sanford High School. "Jenna said, 'Mom, there’s a shooter in the high school and I’m locked in my classroom.' And I think I went into panic mode," DeForge said.
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
Federal spending bill could include some Connecticut priorities, but not all
Connecticut lawmakers are eying the end-of-the-year bill package to fund the federal government as the best vehicle for getting their top legislative priorities passed before the start of 2023, when Democrats will lose some of their governing power in Congress. A key priority for Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., currently appears...
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'
Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions in some states have added more barriers to the process. That's where abortion doulas can come in, offering advice and emotional support to patients. In North Carolina, groups that train these doulas say interest in the job has surged since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Claire Donnelly at member station WFAE in Charlotte has the story.
Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination
Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged role in polluting Oregon land and waterways with toxic compounds. Joining us now is Oregon Public Broadcasting environment reporter Cassandra Profita. Welcome to the program. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE:...
Oregon's governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who has commuted the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. The move has sparked strong pushback from Republicans.
CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago
Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. On Nov. 17, the...
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Last cycle, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won there for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week. WABE's Sam Gringlas tries to answer the question - has Georgia arrived as a purple state?
Polio detection in New York wastewater is declining
The polio virus is being found in fewer wastewater samples across New York, including in Nassau County where a positive sample was detected in August. As of December 5, polio was detected in 94 wastewater samples collected in Nassau, Kings, Queens, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties between April and October. Half of the cases are genetically tied to the infection of an unvaccinated Rockland resident in July, the first case in New York since 1990.
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar
The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
The 2022 Ohio Turnpike Name-A-Snowplow Contest announces its winners
From the brilliant minds behind Plowy McPlowFace and Sir Plows-A-Lot, it's the 2022 Ohio Turnpike Name-A-Snowplow Contest. This year, the second annual naming contest drew more than 5,000 submissions. Ohio Turnpike officials picked out the top 50 names and put them to a public vote. And now we have the winners.
