californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
theavtimes.com
Developer sentenced to prison for bribing ex-county employee
LOS ANGELES – A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15, to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two...
theavtimes.com
Man with autism reported missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
theavtimes.com
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection lawsuit
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company made unreasonably excessive calls to collect past due accounts, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. “Repeated phone calls from debt collectors intended to annoy, abuse or harass consumers is illegal and wrong,” Gascón...
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
theavtimes.com
Realtors: Housing demand fell in November as interest rates rose in LA County
Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Friday, Dec. 16. In November, home sales countywide were down 16.3% compared to October and were off 44.5% compared to a year ago, according to CAR.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
LASD sergeant charged with negligently firing gun at his home
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of mail, identity theft
A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. The man and woman were arrested at approximately 5 a.m. at Canewell Street and Kalmar Street in Newhall after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding mail theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
theavtimes.com
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths
Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, Dec. 16, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, however, held generally steady, but at an elevated number. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday that the number of available,...
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
