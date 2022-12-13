ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

theavtimes.com

Developer sentenced to prison for bribing ex-county employee

LOS ANGELES – A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15, to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man with autism reported missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection lawsuit

Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company made unreasonably excessive calls to collect past due accounts, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. “Repeated phone calls from debt collectors intended to annoy, abuse or harass consumers is illegal and wrong,” Gascón...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of mail, identity theft

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. The man and woman were arrested at approximately 5 a.m. at Canewell Street and Kalmar Street in Newhall after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding mail theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths

Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, Dec. 16, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, however, held generally steady, but at an elevated number. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday that the number of available,...
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud

December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

