406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: 2022 Elkhorn-area gridders, spikers, harriers shine
This week, Sidelines recaps a few fall season accomplishments of Class B’s Jefferson High of Boulder and Townsend’s Broadwater High, better known as the “Elkhorn area.”. Football. Jefferson reached the state B playoff semifinals for the second straight year, and finished with an 8-4 record. JHS, which...
406mtsports.com
'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview
Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
406mtsports.com
Dillon's defensive effort leads to big win over Butte Central
DILLON – The Butte Central Maroons and the Dillon Beavers matched up on Saturday for a Southwest A division game. The Beavers were effective on both ends of the floor to cruise to a victory over the Maroons, 59-26. “We’re still growing. We are happy with where we’re at...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central uses early run to down Dillon
DILLON – The Butte Central boys’ basketball squad traveled to Dillon to take on Beavers in Southwest A division play. The Maroons began the game on a 13-0 run and were clicking on both sides of the floor as they defeated Dillon, 46-32. “Tonight, it was a combination...
406mtsports.com
Helena High overcomes slow start to beat Billings Senior
HELENA — The back-end of back-to-back games between schools from Billings and Helena didn’t produce an offensive masterclass on Saturday afternoon, but it did result in a 41-36 Helena High victory over Senior, the Bengals’ second win of the young season. Ten combined points were scored in...
406mtsports.com
Charlize Davis, Kenzie Strachan provide clutch buckets as Billings Skyview outlasts Helena High
HELENA — The Billings Skyview Falcons, playing without starter and state championship team holdover Alexis Brauer, showed their mettle Friday night in a 44-40 road victory over Helena High. Senior Charlize Davis led the way with 16 points and knocked down two big shots in the fourth quarter. Junior...
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Carroll looking to do the 'tough stuff' better, beginning at Warner Classic in Florida
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team, at least for five days, gets to escape Montana’s icy grip for sunny Florida. Carroll departed Helena just after 4 a.m. Friday for the Bozeman airport where the Saints caught a flight to Fort Worth, Texas, and eventually, Tampa, Florida.
