Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: 2022 Elkhorn-area gridders, spikers, harriers shine

This week, Sidelines recaps a few fall season accomplishments of Class B’s Jefferson High of Boulder and Townsend’s Broadwater High, better known as the “Elkhorn area.”. Football. Jefferson reached the state B playoff semifinals for the second straight year, and finished with an 8-4 record. JHS, which...
BOULDER, MT
406mtsports.com

'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview

Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Dillon's defensive effort leads to big win over Butte Central

DILLON – The Butte Central Maroons and the Dillon Beavers matched up on Saturday for a Southwest A division game. The Beavers were effective on both ends of the floor to cruise to a victory over the Maroons, 59-26. “We’re still growing. We are happy with where we’re at...
DILLON, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central uses early run to down Dillon

DILLON – The Butte Central boys’ basketball squad traveled to Dillon to take on Beavers in Southwest A division play. The Maroons began the game on a 13-0 run and were clicking on both sides of the floor as they defeated Dillon, 46-32. “Tonight, it was a combination...
DILLON, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena High overcomes slow start to beat Billings Senior

HELENA — The back-end of back-to-back games between schools from Billings and Helena didn’t produce an offensive masterclass on Saturday afternoon, but it did result in a 41-36 Helena High victory over Senior, the Bengals’ second win of the young season. Ten combined points were scored in...
HELENA, MT

