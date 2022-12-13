Natural gas project including pipeline between Springfield, Longmeadow up for public comment

Read full article on original website
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Citizens concerned about public health, environmental risks at proposed PCB dump in Lee
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and General Electric are taking steps to design a facility to dispose of PCBs in Lee, Massachusetts. It's part of the cleanup of the Housatonic River. Members of the public have expressed concerns about health and environmental risks. At a meeting of the Citizen's...
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
The week in CT news: Remembering Sandy Hook, East Granby gun incident, Puerto Rican statehood
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
The threats were fake, but for Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear was lasting
Nov. 15 started like any other for Kristen DeForge, until she got a text that morning from her daughter, Jenna, a senior at Sanford High School. "Jenna said, 'Mom, there’s a shooter in the high school and I’m locked in my classroom.' And I think I went into panic mode," DeForge said.
What was life like in New Haven, 1822? This new exhibit offers an overview.
New Haven, like so many northeastern cities, has changed dramatically since it was settled in the mid-17th century. Industrialization, urban redevelopment, and the nation’s highway system all had a place in changing the appearance of the Elm City through the centuries. Now, a new exhibit at the New Haven...
'Really good fit': College athletic officials support Baker as NCAA boss, but have requests
The head of athletics at UMass said Governor Charlie Baker is the right man to lead the NCAA. The organization made the announcement Thursday. UMass Amherst Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said he's extremely excited about the choice. "He's proven to be a consensus builder, a really straight-thinking CEO and...
