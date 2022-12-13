ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022

Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022

Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Cheryl A Alleman obituary 1950~2022

Cheryl A Alleman, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away on Dec. 14th at home with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1950 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Henry) Keebaugh. Cheryl had retired from Chambersburg Hospital where she had worked in the billing office....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Glenn E Rowe obituary 1941~2022

Glenn E Rowe, 80, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Born December 24, 1941 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wayne B. and Gladys P. (Swope) Rowe. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Glenn served with the United...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022

Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022

Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022

Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022

Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022

Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Deceased woman found on Mifflin County road, police investigating

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found deceased today on River Road in Bratton Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown (PSP), the body is identified to be that of 25-year-old Paige Kibe. Authorities have said that there is...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Thelma M Stevens obituary 1939~2022

Thelma M Stevens, 83, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 15, 2022 at home. She was born on October 19, 1939 in Big Cove Tannery, Pennsylvania to Hartford and Martha (Fox) Howell. She had worked at the Stanley Company and retired from the Amvets Post 224. Thelma loved gardening, golfing...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022

John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022

Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
R Jean Ditzler obituary 1944~2022

R Jean Ditzler, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Lenherr, Sr. and Pauline R. Horsh Lenherr. Early in her life Jean was employed at the Stanley Co....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
