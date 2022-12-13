Louisiana man accused of possessing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and meth; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 13, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of Delwood Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 43-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson and he was immediately placed into custody.

According to authorities, they observed marijuana, scales, and plastic bags inside the residence. Agents went on to search the home and located the following items:

4 grams of marijuana on the nightstand beside Jackson’s driver’s license

26 grams of marijuana in a black backpack beside a nightstand

196 grams of marijuana in the same bedroom in a container

530 grams of methamphetamine in a container

Authorities located approximately 226 grams of marijuana and 530 grams of methamphetamine during the search. Jackson allegedly advised officials that the narcotics belonged to him.

He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

