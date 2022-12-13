ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man accused of possessing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and meth; arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMgiO_0jhVosKg00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 13, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of Delwood Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 43-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson and he was immediately placed into custody.

Severe storms possible tonight and Wednesday afternoon and evening

According to authorities, they observed marijuana, scales, and plastic bags inside the residence. Agents went on to search the home and located the following items:

  • 4 grams of marijuana on the nightstand beside Jackson’s driver’s license
  • 26 grams of marijuana in a black backpack beside a nightstand
  • 196 grams of marijuana in the same bedroom in a container
  • 530 grams of methamphetamine in a container

Authorities located approximately 226 grams of marijuana and 530 grams of methamphetamine during the search. Jackson allegedly advised officials that the narcotics belonged to him.

He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Former Louisiana Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“I was hotboxing earlier”: Monroe man found with firearm and nearly one pound of narcotics during traffic stop, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 1:23 AM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle pull into the intersection of Bridge Street while the traffic control light was red. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which lead to Monroe, La. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them. According to reports, Dawson […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police responds to three-vehicle crash; one driver arrested for DWI

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence. According to police, Sebren consented […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Saturday

A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspicious person arrested on warrants

A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Come outside and fight me”: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dubach burglary suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
DUBACH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.  Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
UNION PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy